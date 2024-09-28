Edutainment Market to rise globally with a CAGR of 16.77%.
Global Edutainment Market size is expected to reach US$ 19.60 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.77% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 28, 2024 ) Global Edutainment Market size is expected to reach US$ 19.60 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.77% during the forecast period, as per Maximize Market Research
The report on Edutainment Market delves into the educational aspect of games used today. Playing games is the most widely used tool for educational purposes; it encourages learning in kids. Many providers of pre-school and kindergarten have recognized that open-ended play in the appropriate setting supports children's emotional, cognitive, social, and physical development and learning. Factors driving growth in the edutainment market include innovation in games, the demand for physical activity in modern lifestyles, and a significant increase in investment from established companies. The current global edutainment trends point towards high rate of incorporation of Edutainment system and tools in educational systems.
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/42042/
June 22, 2024, India Today: reported the Edutainment market in India is rapidly growing with a huge response.
Aug 14, 2024, The Times: Reported with a 100 billion pounds, UK entertainments sector became biggest in Europe
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/42042/
Edutainment Market Segmentation
by Gaming Type
Interactive
Non-interactive
Explorative
Hybrid Combination
by Facility Size
5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.
10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.
20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.
40,000 Sq. Ft.
by Revenue Source
Entry fees & tickets
Food & Beverages
Merchandising
Advertising
Others
by Visitor Demographics
Children (0-12)
Teenager (13-18)
Young Adult (19-25)
Adult (25+)
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/42042/
Edutainment Market Top Leaders:
1. Pororo Parks
2. Kidzania
3. Totter’s Otterville
4. Plabo
5. Legoland Discovery Center
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
North America Recreation Management Software Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.31 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3841.35 Million.
Quantum Photonics Market size was valued at USD 0.3 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 40 %.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
The report on Edutainment Market delves into the educational aspect of games used today. Playing games is the most widely used tool for educational purposes; it encourages learning in kids. Many providers of pre-school and kindergarten have recognized that open-ended play in the appropriate setting supports children's emotional, cognitive, social, and physical development and learning. Factors driving growth in the edutainment market include innovation in games, the demand for physical activity in modern lifestyles, and a significant increase in investment from established companies. The current global edutainment trends point towards high rate of incorporation of Edutainment system and tools in educational systems.
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/42042/
June 22, 2024, India Today: reported the Edutainment market in India is rapidly growing with a huge response.
Aug 14, 2024, The Times: Reported with a 100 billion pounds, UK entertainments sector became biggest in Europe
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/42042/
Edutainment Market Segmentation
by Gaming Type
Interactive
Non-interactive
Explorative
Hybrid Combination
by Facility Size
5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.
10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.
20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.
40,000 Sq. Ft.
by Revenue Source
Entry fees & tickets
Food & Beverages
Merchandising
Advertising
Others
by Visitor Demographics
Children (0-12)
Teenager (13-18)
Young Adult (19-25)
Adult (25+)
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/42042/
Edutainment Market Top Leaders:
1. Pororo Parks
2. Kidzania
3. Totter’s Otterville
4. Plabo
5. Legoland Discovery Center
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
North America Recreation Management Software Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.31 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3841.35 Million.
Quantum Photonics Market size was valued at USD 0.3 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 40 %.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results