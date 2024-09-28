Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market is expected to reach USD 72.59 Bn by 2030
Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market was valued at USD 32.63 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 72.59 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.1 % during the forecast period.
The Global Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Software Market for 2024-2030 has been created utilizing a thorough market analysis and insights from industry professionals. The report discusses the market's outlook and potential growth over the next few years. The report contains an analysis of the main vendors working in this market. The unique data presented in this report is gathered by a team of research and industry professionals. The trend that is observed in market suggest newer opportunities to be available or the Electronic Data Interchange players.
Apr 6, 2023, supplychainbrain.com: reported that modernization in EDI will bring supply chains together faster.
Oct 13, 2023, solutions review: Listed top Electronic Data Interchange software tools
Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Segmentation
by Component
Solution
Services
by Type
EDI VAN
EDI Software
EDI-as-a-Service
Others
by End-user
Retail and Consumer Goods
BFSI
Healthcare
IT and Telecommunication
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Market Top Leaders:
1. Mulesoft, LLC (San Francisco, CA)
2. SPS Commerce, Inc. (Minneapolis, MN)
3. TrueCommerce Inc. (Cranberry Township, PA)
4. IBM Corporation (Armonk, NY)
5. Cleo (Rockford, IL)
