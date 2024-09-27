Swimwear Market size is expected to reach nearly USD $39.11 Bn. by 2030
Global Swimwear Market size was valued at US$ 25.58 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to row at a CAGR of 6.25% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 39.11 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 27, 2024 ) Global Swimwear Market size was valued at US$ 25.58 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 39.11 Bn.
The increasing number of travels is driving the global Swimwear industry. Water based activity requires Swimwear, prepared with various fabrics such as polyester, nylon, spandex. The high cost of raw materials, various demands in design, and R&D investments may restrain the swimwear industry.
The swimwear industry is reflecting growth, India is showing increased travel. USA has large and steady market growth, and Europe’s price increase signals higher demand and an upmarket shift in consumer preferences.
Sept 26, 2024, India, Economic times wrote: Travel boom is driving the swimsuit market for India.
May 25, 2024, USA, Fashion Network: Natalija Stojanovic commented on occasion of Miami Swim Weeks 20th anniversary, US has sports & swimwear market over $13 billion, & will experience steady growth over the next 5 years.
July, 23, 2024, Europe, Fashion Network: "Between 2023 and 2024, we see a 5% increase in the average price of the swimwear category, rising from €38 to €40," commented Lectra research team.
Swimwear Market Segmentation
by Fabric
Neoprene
Spandex
Polyester
Others
by End User
Women
Man
Child
by Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Swimwear Market Leaders:
American Apparel, Inc.
Arena Italia S.p.A
Diana Sport
Eveden Group
Jantzen, Inc.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
