EMAILWIRE.COM, September 27, 2024 ) The report published by Maximize Market research states, the Applicant Tracking System ATS Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period and it is expected to reach USD 3.91 Bn by 2030.
The ATS industry is thriving as the Applicant Tracking System software help organize and speed the hiring process. The system functions by working on collected database, aggregating information of the candidate, their skillsets, to sort and rank profiles. An Applicant Tracking System can be set to give automated responses, interview reminders, and new job openings.
The Applicant Tracking System industry is witnessing a trend of incorporating the ATS software, especially AI powered to ease the business process. The rate at which new startups are popping up in the field is a testament of the ATS markets growth.
July 11, 2024, Southeast Asia, tracxn: published top 10 AI in recruiting startups.
July 19, 2024, CNN Underscored Money: provided list of best application tracking systems
Sept 5, 2024, USA, forbes: Shortlisted top 10 applicant tracking systems
Applicant Tracking System Market Segmentation
by Component
Solution
Services
Professional
Managed
by Deployment Mode
Cloud
On-premises
by Organization Size
Large Enterprise
SMEs
by Industry
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Government and Public Sector
Retail and Consumer Goods
IT and Telecommunication
Others
Top Applicant Tracking System (ATS) Market Leaders:
Oracle
IBM
iCIMS
Cornerstone
Ultimate ADP
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
