Wood chips Market expected to reach $16.12 billion by 2030
Wood Chips Market is anticipated to reach US$ 16.12 Bn by 2030 from US$ 8.22 Bn in 2023 at a CAGR of 10.1% during a forecast period.
The demand for renewable energy, charcoal making, and pulp industry are driving the wood chips industry globally. With a major producer Enviva bankrupting the void maybe filled with new players, the report published by MMR discusses the company profiles and implementation in details. The use of wooden palettes may affect the market negatively, along with volatility displayed by the raw materials in wooden chips industry.
Apr 2, 2024, USA, Mongabay: Maryland-based Enviva, world’s largest woody biomass producer for industrial energy declared bankruptcy. EU nations to find new source.
Nov 20, 2023, Vietnam: The Asian country clears forests to provide clean energy.
Jan 15, 2024, Europe: Russian invasion of Ukraine dropped the prices ad wood shipments in 2023.
Wood Chips Market Segmentation
by Product
Softwood
Hardwood
by Application
Combined Heat and Power (CHP)
Household Furnishing
Residential Heating
Playground Surfacing
Barbecue
Mulch
Bio Reactors and Fuel
by Variety Type
Forest Chips
Recycled Chips
Wood Residue Chips
Sawing Residue Chips
by Raw Material
Pulp Wood
Residue Wood
Wood Chips Market Leaders:
Cogent Fibre
Enviva Pellets
Boniface Pallet
American Wood Resources
EVOWORLD GmbH
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
