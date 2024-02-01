AI in Gaming Market Set to Reach $5.45 Billion by 2031
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global AI in Gaming Market – (By Type (Game Development and Design, Gameplay Optimization. Non-Player Character (NPC) Behavior, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Re
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 27, 2024 ) According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global AI in Gaming Market is valued at US$ 1.27 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 5.45 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Artificial intelligence in gaming describes the incorporation of AI tools into video game production, creation, and play. The rising demand for more efficient processes is driving the improvement of player involvement by means of customized experiences and dynamic gaming. Artificial intelligence has the potential to develop dynamic game content and an infinite diversity of experiences and to design NPCs that are more realistic and difficult. It also makes it possible for sophisticated analytics to learn how players behave, which in turn improves game design. In addition to broadening the market and drawing in new audiences, AI makes it easier to create new types of games and VR experiences. Furthermore, an increasingly diversified audience across all age groups and demographics has been captivated by AI-driven features in both traditional and online gaming, driving the market’s expansion. However, worries about data protection and high implementation costs restrict market growth.
Furthermore, the market is expected to be propelled by artificial intelligence that automates testing, debugging, and content development, which in turn reduces costs in the gaming industry. More original and well-polished gaming goods are made with smaller budgets due to automation, which shortens development times and decreases labour costs while allowing developers to concentrate on creative features, which is growing the market growth.
List of Prominent Players in the AI in Gaming Market:
• NVIDIA Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation
• Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC
• Electronic Arts Inc.
• Activision Blizzard, Inc.
• Ubisoft Entertainment SA
• Google LLC
• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
• Unity Technologies
• Tencent Holdings Limited
• Epic Games, Inc.
• Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
• Intel Corporation
• AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)
• Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
• Konami Holdings Corporation
• Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
• NetEase, Inc.
• Bungie, Inc.
• CD Projekt S.A.
• Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.
• EA Sports (Electronic Arts)
• 2K Games (Take-Two Interactive)
• Capcom Co., Ltd.
• Supercell Oy
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Global AI is driving the increasing need in the gaming sector to utilize modern technologies to enhance player experiences. Artificial intelligence enhances the behaviour of non-player characters, making interactions more interesting and difficult and thereby creating more dynamic and realistic gaming settings. The use of AI in gaming to modify game settings and difficulty levels in response to player input enables highly customized gaming experiences. In addition, players are kept interested in new stages and challenges due to AI-driven procedural content production, which guarantees unlimited diversity. Furthermore, AI in gaming analytics also helps the industry as a whole by shedding light on player habits and preferences, which in turn improves game creation and advertising. More people are interested in these advancements, which is better for the market in the coming years.
Challenges:
The prime challenge is the rising issue of high installation costs, rising data privacy issues, and requiring specialized knowledge, which is predicted to slow the growth of AI in the gaming market. Smaller developers find AI integration costly and difficult, given high development expenses and the demand for specialized knowledge. Data privacy and security are further issues since artificial intelligence systems may depend on access to volumes of player data to operate. Furthermore, artificial intelligence in gaming could cause erratic behaviour, therefore upsetting games and aggravating players. Dependency too much on artificial intelligence for game design could limit originality and result in uniform gaming experiences. Moreover, ethical questions about how artificial intelligence affects jobs in the gaming sector, which is challenging market growth in the coming years.
Regional Trends:
The North American AI in the gaming market is anticipated to report a major market revenue share. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because tech-savvy people are living there, large gaming studios are located there, the technology infrastructure is strong, mobile gaming is becoming more popular, and smartphones are becoming more accessible. Besides, Europe had a remarkable market share because of its advanced technology infrastructure, thriving gaming business, heavy investment in gaming activities, and innovation-loving culture, which is propelling the use of AI in gaming.
Recent Developments:
• In July 2024, Microsoft announced that starting pre-orders for the new Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 would be available in India through Amazon, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other multi-brand outlets. Microsoft unveiled its plans for Windows PC in the future, in Which the company hopes to use cutting-edge AI technology to create new experiences at the intersection of the PC and the cloud. Each user can now contribute, be heard, and show their creativity due to the new Surface products that combine the finest of Microsoft on one tablet.
• In January 2024, RTX AI PCs introduced groundbreaking advancements in gaming, content creation, and other areas. The latest GeForce announcements include improvements to artificial intelligence, new standards for enthusiast graphics processing units and cases, and RTX updates for Star WarsTM.
Segmentation of AI in the Gaming Market-
By Type-
• Game Development and Design
• Gameplay Optimization
• Non-Player Character (NPC) Behavior
• Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) Integration
• Natural Language Processing (NLP) for Voice Commands
By Application-
• Game Testing and Quality Assurance
• Player Engagement and Personalization
• In-Game Advertising
• Virtual Assistant for Players
• AI-generated Content Creation
By Game Genre-
• Action and Adventure
• Role-playing games (RPGs)
• Simulation and Strategy
• Sports and Racing
• Puzzle and Casual Games
By Platform-
• Console
• PC
• Mobile
• Cloud Gaming
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
