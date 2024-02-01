AI in Fitness and Wellness Market to Reach $34.73 Billion by 2031
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global AI in Fitness and Wellness Market – (By Type (AI-Enabled Fitness Apps, AI-Integrated Wearable Devices, Virtual Personnel Trainers, AI-Powered Smart Gym Equipm
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 27, 2024 ) According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global AI in Fitness and Wellness Market is valued at US$ 8.60 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 34.73 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the health and fitness sector incorporates diverse AI technologies into various aspects of fitness, exercise, and wellness. Enhancing the overall experience, personalization, and efficacy of exercise regimens and health management is the primary goal of AI integration. Additionally, AI in the fitness sector makes it easier for consumers to interact, compete, and work together with people all over the world in virtual fitness communities. It encourages accountability and drive in their pursuit of health. AI-driven wellness initiatives are being adopted by numerous businesses to support worker productivity and well-being. Demand in the business sector is being driven by these programs, which frequently incorporate wellness coaching, health monitoring, and AI-based workout challenges.
List of Prominent Players in the AI in Fitness and Wellness Market:
• Fitbit
• Apple Inc.
• Google LLC
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• Garmin Ltd.
• MyFitnessPal
• Nike, Inc.
• Adidas AG
• Under Armour, Inc.
• Amazon.com, Inc.
• Microsoft Corporation
• IBM Corporation
• Xiaomi Corporation
• Polar Electro Oy
• Wahoo Fitness
• Orangetheory Fitness
• ClassPass Inc.
• Tonal Systems, Inc.
• Virtuagym
• Zwift, Inc.
• Technogym S.p.A.
• Asana Rebel GmbH
• Viome Inc.
• Mirror (Lululemon Athletica Inc.)
• Peloton Interactive, Inc.
• Other market players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and the Internet of Things (IoT) are a few of the new technologies that AI is combining forces with to create ever-more-exciting opportunities for health and wellbeing. VR exercises that are powered by AI, for instance, offer engaging and dynamic training experiences. Significant investments in AI technologies have also been made in the fitness and wellness sector, which has sparked ongoing innovation and the creation of new AI-driven products and services. The market is expanding due to this investment as businesses vie to provide innovative solutions.
Challenges:
There are serious privacy problems when it comes to AI systems collecting and using personal health and fitness data. Because data breaches and misuse are on the rise, users are becoming more cautious about how their data is used, stored, and shared. One of the biggest obstacle facing businesses in this sector is ensuring strong data security and compliance with laws like GDPR. Furthermore, a lack of internet penetration, poor infrastructure, and financial limitations restrict access to cutting-edge AI-driven fitness and wellness solutions in many areas, particularly in developing nations. This limits AI technology's ability to be used globally and widens the digital gap in access to health and wellness.
Regional Trends:
The North America AI in fitness and wellness market is expected to note a major market share in terms of revenue . It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The growth of the AI in fitness and wellness industry in the region is attributed to the presence of prominent players, high consumer awareness among individuals, technological advancements, innovative product launches, regulatory support, growing adoption of wearable technology and others. Besides, Europe had a remarkable share in the market due to the growing awareness about health and rising investment in advanced technology. Another important factor is the extensive use of wearable technology throughout Europe, such as fitness trackers and smartwatches. These gadgets frequently have AI built in, which gives users tailored advice and insights.
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, Google integrated artificial intelligence into the Fitbit application to provide significant and personalized health insights. The AI functionalities of the Fitbit app, available via Fitbit Labs, are designed to analyze diverse health metrics obtained from smartphones and wearables.
Segmentation of AI in Fitness and Wellness Market-
By Type-
• AI-Enabled Fitness Apps
• AI-Integrated Wearable Devices
• Virtual Personnel Trainers
• AI-Powered Smart Gym Equipment
By Application-
• Personalized Fitness Recommendations
• Health Monitoring and Tracking
• Virtual Coaching and Training
• Smart Nutrition and Diet Planning
By End User-
• Individuals
• Fitness Centers and Gyms
• Healthcare Facilities
• Sports Teams and Athletes
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the health and fitness sector incorporates diverse AI technologies into various aspects of fitness, exercise, and wellness. Enhancing the overall experience, personalization, and efficacy of exercise regimens and health management is the primary goal of AI integration. Additionally, AI in the fitness sector makes it easier for consumers to interact, compete, and work together with people all over the world in virtual fitness communities. It encourages accountability and drive in their pursuit of health. AI-driven wellness initiatives are being adopted by numerous businesses to support worker productivity and well-being. Demand in the business sector is being driven by these programs, which frequently incorporate wellness coaching, health monitoring, and AI-based workout challenges.
