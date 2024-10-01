HAWAII FLUID ART BRINGS INDIANAPOLIS SUBURB, NOBLESVILLE, A NEW WAY TO CONNECT PEOPLE THROUGH ART
Inspiring and Nurturing the Human Spirit, One Painting at a Time
EMAILWIRE.COM, October 01, 2024 ) NOBLESVILLE, INDIANA – Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA), announced the Grand Opening of a new studio owned by Siân and Oliver Schmidt in Noblesville, Indiana.
WHERE: 13185 Harrell Pkwy #400, Noblesville, IN 46060
WHEN: Saturday, October 12, 2024 from 12:00p.m. to 2:00p.m.
WHAT: Grand Opening, an art studio/gallery that offers distinctive art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
ON-SITE CONTACT: Oliver Schmidt | oliver@hawaiifluidart.com | 317-315-6063
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner artist, HFA is the place to be. Open seven days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Noblesville, offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery, and more. The art classes are engaging and accessible, making fluid art a great activity for everyone. The studio provides classes in fluid art, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting, charcuterie boards, and wine glasses.
Grand opening festivities will include weekend long promotions, in-store raffle with multiple prizes, live music, fluid art demonstrations, and food (Poké and snacks) and refreshments.
”Our studio is committed to offering people of all skill levels the chance to learn new art techniques and create art they’ll be proud to hang on their wall. In our studio anyone can be an artist! Our location within Hamilton Town Center in Noblesville is a great destination for birthday parties, family experiences, date nights, social gatherings, team building events and individuals,” said the Schmidts.
“From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, important, empowered and capable,” added Ratcliff.
Classes and private events can now be booked online at noblesville.hawaiifluidart.com. Walk-ins are always welcome.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kind creations in their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 150 units have been sold, with more than 40 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include: Gulf Shores, AL; Scottsdale, AZ; Tucson, AZ; Liberty Station, CA; Boulder, CO; Castle Rock, CO; Fort Collins, CO; Brookhaven, GA; Coconut Creek, FL; Pembroke Pines, FL; Wellington, FL; Winter Springs, FL; Waikoloa Village, HI; Glendale, WI; Geneva, IL; Tinley Park, IL; Noblesville, IN; Rochester Hills, MI; Branson, MO; Kansas City, MO; Omaha, NE; Oklahoma City, OK; Greenville, SC; Hilton Head, SC; Overland Park, KS; Franklin, TN; Mt. Juliet, TN; Burlington, NC; Cedar Hill, TX; Coppell, TX; Denton, TX; Flower Mound, TX; Fort Worth, TX; League City, TX; Lubbock, TX; Mansfield, TX; Pflugerville, TX; San Antonio, TX; Salt Lake City, UT; Smith Mountain, VA; Las Vegas, NV.
Contact Information:
Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA)
Maya Ratcliff
Tel: 18083444878
Email us
