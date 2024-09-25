Ceyise Studios Presents 'Modern Muse: Houston's Women in Art' -- An Unmissable Showcase of the City's Rising Female Artists
Modern Muse is set to redefine Houston’s art scene, inviting attendees into a world where traditional mediums blend with cutting-edge technology, offering fresh perspectives on contemporary art.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 25, 2024 ) Houston, TX -- This fall, Houston is poised to become the epicenter of creative innovation as Modern Muse: Houston’s Women in Art takes the spotlight on November 2, 2024. Hosted at The Assembly, Third Ward from 1 to 6 pm, the exhibition will unite the city’s two most promising female artists for a vibrant mélange of creativity, innovation and passion.
Dr. Stacey Denise with her digital artwork, "Pink Kinesis". Ashley Arnae in front of "Emerald Green"
Dr. Stacey Denise holding "Houston Texas Baby!" Ashley Arnae stands poised, ready to meet the commun
From powerful paintings to mesmerizing digital creations, this event will present pieces that challenge, inspire, and provoke thought.
A Showcase of Trailblazing Talent
The two remarkable artists at the heart of Modern Muse are Dr. Stacey Denise Moore and Ashley Simmons. Their pieces push the edges of creativity and unfurl deeply intimate stories. Together, they embody the spirit of empowerment, creativity, and transformation.
Dr. Stacey Denise Moore, a former pediatric surgeon turned neuroaesthetic designer, leads the way with her emotionally resonant artworks. Inspired by her experience with alexithymia, a condition that limits her ability to express emotions verbally, Dr. Stacey transforms complex feelings into vibrant visual narratives. Using digital tools like Adobe Photoshop and generative AI, her works invite viewers to explore the intersection of emotion, technology, and art. Dr. Stacey is also the founder, CEO, Principal Artist, and Interior Designer at Ceyise Studios. Her interiors transcend mere spaces, reflecting her artistic vision through customized designs.
Ashley Simmons, a dynamic mixed-media artist, is equally compelling, offering works that are as raw as they are refined. Her bold, multi-layered creations explore themes of self-growth and transformation, drawing inspiration from literary and artistic icons such as W.E.B. Du Bois, James Baldwin, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Using vibrant colors, textures, and an array of techniques, her work is a visceral expression of personal and collective evolution, inviting viewers to experience the power of renewal firsthand.
Art Talks to Ignite Passion and Drive Creativity
The opening reception will invite guests to meet the artists, explore their works, and engage directly with them through live talks, gaining insight into their creative processes and personal journeys. This interactive component offers a deeper connection between the audience and the art, fostering an inclusive atmosphere for conversation and reflection.
“Modern Muse is a celebration of the exceptional talent emerging from Houston’s vibrant art scene,” said Dr. Stacey. “We aim to create an environment where these artists can share their voices and where the community can experience the transformative power of contemporary art.”
Alongside the inspiring works, guests will enjoy curated bites and fine wines provided by Over Board Event Planners, HTX. Attendees would also have an opportunity to take home rare merchandise from the artists.
Tickets are available on the link below:
https://bit.ly/3ZwWXEK
Proceeds from ticket sales will support the participating artists and fund future art initiatives by Ceyise Studios.
“This is going to be a game-changing moment in Houston’s art scene—an event where creativity, connection, and conversation meet,” explains Dr. Stacey. For more information, visit www.ceyisestudios.com. For media inquiries, please contact: info@ceyisestudios.com.
About Ceyise Studios
Ceyise Studios, led by Dr. Stacey Denise, is a pioneering art and design firm specializing in neuroaesthetic and ontological design. Blending contemporary new media art with the healing principles of design, the studio creates transformative environments that enhance emotional well-being and creativity. With a commitment to personalization, innovation, and emotional resonance, Ceyise Studios offers fine art consultation, therapeutic design services, and bespoke installations.
Contact Information:
Ceyise Studios
Stacey Denise
Tel: +1-346-442-5068
Email us
