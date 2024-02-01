Agricultural Biologicals Market Poised for Significant Growth: Projected to Reach $38.4 Billion by 2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 26, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the “Agricultural Biologicals Market”-, By Type (Biocontrol, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers), Source (Microbials, Macrobials, Semiochemicals, Natural Products), Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crop Types), Industry Trends, and Global Forecasts, 2024-2031 And Segment Revenue and Forecast To 2031.”
Agricultural biologicals are a rapidly growing class of agricultural inputs derived from naturally occurring microorganisms, plant extracts, or other organic materials. These products are designed to protect and enhance crop health while reducing dependence on synthetic chemicals. Their broad application in agriculture is expected to drive significant growth in the global agricultural biological market in the coming years. The increasing need for pre-and post-harvest crop management is a key factor driving this demand. By focusing on product innovation, developing comprehensive last-mile services, and establishing effective marketing and distribution networks, the commercialization of agricultural biologicals can be further accelerated. These biological resources are essential for crop protection and yield, playing an increasingly important role in modern farming practices by safeguarding plants from pests. Many farming communities worldwide have adopted these solutions to promote sustainable agriculture.
Farmers adopting integrated pest management (IPM) strategies are increasingly drawn to biopesticides due to their high efficacy and environmentally friendly characteristics. IPM, which combines various pest control methods cultural, chemical, biological, and others offers an effective way to manage and reduce insect pest damage in agricultural areas. The agricultural biologicals industry holds vast potential, driven by significant advancements in microbiology research. Major organizations and companies are heavily investing in the development of innovative microbial strains that are beneficial to soil and plants, along with improved techniques for pest and disease management. Additionally, progress in biotechnology, genetics, and fermentation technologies is enabling the production of more potent and effective biological products, further fueling the growth of the industry.
List of Prominent Players in the Agricultural Biologicals Market:
• Agricen
• BASF SE
• Syngenta Group
• Symborg S.L.
• FMC Corporation
• Corteva
• CBF China Bio-Fertilizer AG
• Bayer AG
• UPL
• Nufarm
• National Fertilizers Ltd.
• Novozymes A/S
• Lallemand Inc
• Mosaic
• Marrone Bio Innovations
• Mapleton Agri Biotec
• PI Industries
• Rovensa Next
• Rizobacter Argentina SA
• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd
• SEIPASA, S.A.
• Koppert
• Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation
• Gowan Company
• Certis USA L.L.C.
• BIONEMA
• Biobest Group NV
• Verdesian Life Sciences
• Bioceres Crop Solutions
• Biotalys NV
• Biomax
• Sustainable Agro Solutions, S.A.U.
• STK Bio-AG
• Vegalab SA
• Andermatt Group AG
• Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Developments in microbiology, genetics, and biotechnology have led to more efficient, potent, and targeted biological products. Improved microbial strains, bioengineering techniques, and fermentation processes are enhancing the effectiveness of biological products for crop protection and soil health. Farmers are increasingly adopting IPM strategies, which incorporate biological products alongside other pest control methods. Biopesticides and other biologicals are central to this approach, helping reduce reliance on chemical pesticides while maintaining effective pest and disease control. he global rise in demand for organic food products is pushing farmers to adopt biologicals, which are a key component of organic farming systems.
Challenges:
Many biological products, particularly those involving living organisms such as microbes, have a shorter shelf life compared to synthetic chemicals. This makes storage and distribution more challenging, particularly in regions with limited infrastructure. Integrating biological products into conventional farming systems can be challenging.
Regional Trends:
North America is a dominant region in the agricultural biologicals market, driven by the growing demand for organic food and sustainable farming practices. North America benefits from significant investment in R&D by leading biotech and agri-tech companies, making the region a hub for innovation in microbial strains, biopesticides, and biofertilizers. However, The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in agricultural biologicals due to increasing awareness of sustainable farming practices and the rising demand for food security. Countries like China, India, and Japan are seeing greater adoption.
Recent Developments:
• In January 2024, Certis Biologicals announced Convergence Biofungicide, a novel and potent crop protection agent for peanuts, soybeans, and corn. With this new product from Certis Biologicals, row crop producers may now get the finest possible combination of increased plant health and superior disease management in a more affordable, easily accessed packaging.
• September 2023: FMC corporation introduced Biológicos da FMC, a new biopesticide brand in Brazil. The new brand seeks to advance sustainable agriculture by increasing production and using novel approaches.
• August 2023: Bionema Group Ltd., a producer of agricultural biologicals with headquarters in the United Kingdom, has launched a new line of biofertilizer products that are suitable for use in sports turf, horticultural, and other ornamental crops.
Segmentation of Agricultural Biologicals Market.
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market- By Type
• Biocontrol
• Biostimulants
• Biofertilizers
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Source
• Microbials
• Natural products
• Macrobials
• Semiochemicals
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Mode of Application
• Foliar Spray
• Seed Treatment
• Soil Treatment
• Other Modes of Application
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Crop Type
• Cereals & Grains
• Oilseeds & Pulses
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Other Crop Types
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market – By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
