Industrial Enzymes Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers, Key Segments, Opportunities, Industry Development, Regional Insight, and Forecast
Industrial Enzymes Market by Type (Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases), Application (Food & Beverages, Bioethanol, Feed, Detergents, Wastewater, Soil, and Oil Treatment), Source, Formulation and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 26, 2024 ) The industrial enzymes market size is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2029 from USD 7.9 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast. The industrial enzymes market growth is driven primarily by rising demand from different manufacturing sectors, like food and beverages, biofuel, etc. Enzymes are the most sustainable alternatives to conventional chemical processes. Advances in biotechnology and protein engineering has greatly expanded applications and made industrial enzymes more effective. Enzyme applications are promoted by governmental support and strict environmental legislation. For example, the U.S. Toxic Substances Control Act and the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, stimulate the use of eco-friendly enzyme technologies. Additionally, with this increased orientation towards clean labels and organic foods in the world, there is a growing trend in the use of enzymes since they comply with the latter requirements, meaning natural and sustainable ingredients. This is anticipated to increase the industrial enzymes market value.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=237327836&utm_source=paidpr&utm_medium=industrial-enzymes-market_260924&utm_id=emailwire.com
Food & Beverages application of industrial enzymes is estimated to dominate market share during the forecast period.
One of the major factors behind the rapid growth of the industrial enzymes market in the food and beverage industry is the growing demand from customers for natural, sustainable, and healthier food products. Since they can retain natural features and at the same time offer higher efficiency during food processing, enzymes become attractive to health-conscious consumers. They also play a very key role in the formulation of new products, such as plant-based, lactose-free, and gluten-free, which continue to surge in popularity as eating habits change. The ability of enzymes to enhance texture, flavour, and shelf life adds another element that gives them impetus in demand. As the food business becomes more innovative, the value of enzymes grows, and their exponential growth in the industry gains momentum.
In the type segment, carbohydrases segment is estimated to dominate market share during the forecast period.
High growth in carbohydrases segment of industrial enzymes can be accredited by several key factors. An increased demand for processed foods, where most of them need improvement in texture, flavour, and shelf life, fuelling the demand of carbohydrases enzymes. These enzymes help in the breakdown of the complex carbohydrates into simple sugars and therefore play a very vital role in the industries of baking, brewing, and production of biofuels. Also, the demand for healthier formulations is driving the carbohydrases market as it reduces sugar content in the food products. Carbohydrases hydrolyse starches to sugars, which facilitates the manufacturer to produce less caloric sweeteners. Furthermore, because of the need for renewable energy sources, biofuel production is on the rise, which, in turn, fuels the demand for carbohydrases. These enzymes are key to the conversion of biomass to fermentable sugars.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=237327836&utm_source=paidpr&utm_medium=industrial-enzymes-market_260924&utm_id=emailwire.com
South America is witnessing growth in the industrial enzymes market due to government support
The demand for industrial enzymes in South America is witnessing significant growth due to several key factors. The region boasts abundant agricultural resources, encompassing crops like corn, sugarcane, soybeans, and cassava. Industrial enzymes play a pivotal role in efficiently utilizing these raw materials by enhancing their conversion into valuable products. For instance, enzymes are extensively employed in biofuel production, facilitating the breakdown of lignocellulosic biomass into fermentable sugars. This enzymatic process maximizes resource utilization while minimizing waste generation, aligning perfectly with the region's objectives of resource optimization and value addition.
Furthermore, governments in South America are actively supporting the adoption of sustainable technologies, including industrial enzymes, through favorable policies and regulations. Incentives, tax benefits, and initiatives are being implemented to promote the use of eco-friendly processes, compelling industries to incorporate enzymes into their operations. This robust regulatory support serves as a significant driver, further bolstering the demand for industrial enzymes in the region's business landscape.
The key players in the industrial enzymes market include BASF (Germany), Novozymes (Denmark), DuPont (US), DSM (Netherlands), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Kerry Group plc. (Ireland), Advanced Enzyme Technologies. (India), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan), Aumgene Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. (India).
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=237327836&utm_source=paidpr&utm_medium=industrial-enzymes-market_260924&utm_id=emailwire.com
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=237327836&utm_source=paidpr&utm_medium=industrial-enzymes-market_260924&utm_id=emailwire.com
Food & Beverages application of industrial enzymes is estimated to dominate market share during the forecast period.
One of the major factors behind the rapid growth of the industrial enzymes market in the food and beverage industry is the growing demand from customers for natural, sustainable, and healthier food products. Since they can retain natural features and at the same time offer higher efficiency during food processing, enzymes become attractive to health-conscious consumers. They also play a very key role in the formulation of new products, such as plant-based, lactose-free, and gluten-free, which continue to surge in popularity as eating habits change. The ability of enzymes to enhance texture, flavour, and shelf life adds another element that gives them impetus in demand. As the food business becomes more innovative, the value of enzymes grows, and their exponential growth in the industry gains momentum.
In the type segment, carbohydrases segment is estimated to dominate market share during the forecast period.
High growth in carbohydrases segment of industrial enzymes can be accredited by several key factors. An increased demand for processed foods, where most of them need improvement in texture, flavour, and shelf life, fuelling the demand of carbohydrases enzymes. These enzymes help in the breakdown of the complex carbohydrates into simple sugars and therefore play a very vital role in the industries of baking, brewing, and production of biofuels. Also, the demand for healthier formulations is driving the carbohydrases market as it reduces sugar content in the food products. Carbohydrases hydrolyse starches to sugars, which facilitates the manufacturer to produce less caloric sweeteners. Furthermore, because of the need for renewable energy sources, biofuel production is on the rise, which, in turn, fuels the demand for carbohydrases. These enzymes are key to the conversion of biomass to fermentable sugars.
Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=237327836&utm_source=paidpr&utm_medium=industrial-enzymes-market_260924&utm_id=emailwire.com
South America is witnessing growth in the industrial enzymes market due to government support
The demand for industrial enzymes in South America is witnessing significant growth due to several key factors. The region boasts abundant agricultural resources, encompassing crops like corn, sugarcane, soybeans, and cassava. Industrial enzymes play a pivotal role in efficiently utilizing these raw materials by enhancing their conversion into valuable products. For instance, enzymes are extensively employed in biofuel production, facilitating the breakdown of lignocellulosic biomass into fermentable sugars. This enzymatic process maximizes resource utilization while minimizing waste generation, aligning perfectly with the region's objectives of resource optimization and value addition.
Furthermore, governments in South America are actively supporting the adoption of sustainable technologies, including industrial enzymes, through favorable policies and regulations. Incentives, tax benefits, and initiatives are being implemented to promote the use of eco-friendly processes, compelling industries to incorporate enzymes into their operations. This robust regulatory support serves as a significant driver, further bolstering the demand for industrial enzymes in the region's business landscape.
The key players in the industrial enzymes market include BASF (Germany), Novozymes (Denmark), DuPont (US), DSM (Netherlands), Associated British Foods plc (UK), Kerry Group plc. (Ireland), Advanced Enzyme Technologies. (India), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan), Aumgene Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. (India).
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=237327836&utm_source=paidpr&utm_medium=industrial-enzymes-market_260924&utm_id=emailwire.com
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results