Collagen Market Overview, Trends, Growth Drivers, Key Segments, Regional Insight, and Top Companies
Collagen Market by Product Type, Applications (Nutritional Products, Food & Beverages Products, Pharmaceuticals Products, Cosmetics & Personal care Products, textile), Source, Form, Type, Extraction process and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 26, 2024 ) The collagen market size is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2030 from USD 5.1 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast. The collagen market growth is due to rising health awareness, thriving demand for functional foods and dietary supplements, and increasing interest in the skincare and joint health supplement markets. This growth is also driven by the shift of consumers to preventative healthcare and wellness, wherein they have concerns over chronic diseases and sedentary lifestyles. In addition, innovations and new developments related to collagen technology continue to raise the bar on the efficacy of such products and expand their reach in terms of application.
Bovine source of collagen is estimated to dominate market share during the forecast period.
Bovine collagen has the highest market share due to its abundant availability, cost-effectiveness, and wide acceptance across various industries, including food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It's rich in Type I and Type III collagen, which are essential for skin, hair, nails, and joint health, making it a preferred choice for supplements and beauty products. Additionally, bovine collagen is easier to source and process compared to other sources, which drives its dominance in the market, especially in regions with strong agricultural sectors.
In the type segment, type I segment is estimated to dominate market share during the forecast period.
Type I collagen dominates the collagen market by type due to its abundance in the human body and its superior effectiveness in supporting skin, hair, nails, and bone health. Its high tensile strength makes it ideal for cosmetic, nutraceutical, and medical applications, particularly in anti-aging and skin care products. The growing consumer preference for natural, bioactive ingredients further boosts its demand. Additionally, Type I collagen's versatility in various formulations, including powders, liquids, and capsules, enhances its widespread adoption across multiple industries.
US is poised to maintain its dominant position within the North American collagen market throughout the forecast period.
The expansion of the pharmaceutical sector in the United States can be attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases and advancements in drug delivery technology. Collagen finds extensive use in the medical and pharmaceutical domains, including applications in collagen biomaterial, wound care, pain management, combating bacterial pathogens, and addressing surgical adhesions. The increasing prevalence of conditions such as arthritis and obesity is expected to boost the demand for collagen and collagen proteins in the region, given collagen's effectiveness in treating rheumatoid arthritis and fragile bones. Additionally, various collagen proteins play diverse roles in dietary supplements and nutraceutical ingredients. In dentistry, collagen peptides serve as hemostatic agents, facilitating rapid blood coagulation in arterial bleeding, especially those extracted from fish and administered orally. The versatile properties of collagen, including elasticity and reparative capabilities, make it widely applicable in dentistry.
Simultaneously, the convenience food industry is experiencing rapid growth in the U.S., fueled by consumer preferences for convenient, diverse, safe, and nutritionally sound products. With a high obesity rate in the country—more than one-third of U.S. adults, according to the CDC—there is an opportunity for manufacturers to develop innovative products with lower calorie content and reduced fat to meet the demand for nutritional and fortified food and beverage items. Given collagen's high protein content and fat-free nature, coupled with its significant role in weight loss applications, the U.S. market presents promising prospects for collagen-based products.
The key players in the collagen market include Darling Ingredients (US), Ashland (US), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), GELITA AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin NA Inc (Japan), Nippi Collagen NA Inc (Japan), Collagen Solution (UK), Titan Biotech (India), Weishardt Holding SA (France), DSM (Netherlands), and Amicogen (South Korea). These market participants are emphasizing the expansion of their footprint via agreements and partnerships. They maintain a robust presence in North America, Asia Pacific, South America, RoW, and Europe, and they are supported by manufacturing facilities and well-established distribution networks spanning these regions.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
