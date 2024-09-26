UAM Market Insights: Innovations, Investment, and Infrastructure Development
Urban Air Mobility Market by Mobility Type (Air Taxi, Personal Air Vehicle, Cargo Air Vehicle, Air Shuttles & Metros), Solution (Platform, Charging, Vertiport), Platform Architecture (Multicopters, Lift + Cruise), Range & Region – Global Forecast to 2035
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 26, 2024 ) The urban air mobility market is estimated to be USD 4.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 23.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.2% between 2024 and 2030, and USD 41.5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2030 to 2035. The Platform Volumes are expected to grow from 61,479 units in 2024 to 519,370 in 2030 to 875,438 units in 2035. North America is estimated to account for the largest Urban Air Mobility market share in 2024.
The rapid urbanization, increased road traffic within major cities, and growing urban population create a very high demand for alternative transportation modes. Urban Air Mobility presents an important solution based on reducing congestion by taking faster and more direct routes through the air. This makes UAM of great interest to city planners and developers who are working towards improving urban infrastructure and trying to accommodate increasing demands on transportation.
Based on the solution, the platform segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period.
Supported by large revenues generated through sale, leasing, and service agreements with platform solutions such as eVTOL aircraft and associated software, a larger market share for the platform segment is expected. Indeed, the platforms are the key component in integrating UAM solutions into the existing transportation networks and urban infrastructure, gaining much importance with cities and companies investing in UAM. This sector also sees very fast changes in technology and fierce competition among the manufacturers that will drive continuous innovation and strong market presence. Companies are investing heavily in the development of platforms that keep them competitive and meet changing demands as the UAM industry evolves.
Based on the mode of operation, the autonomous segment is expected to grow the most during the forecast period.
The fastest growth during the forecast period compared with piloted ones is expected to be in autonomous systems, and for many reasons. The advances in AI and machine learning greatly contribute to advancing the capability and safety of autonomous systems, making them increasingly feasible and efficient for flight. These systems also offer large cost advantages because their implementation does away with the necessity for onboard pilots, which results in labor savings and operational simplification. Their abilities to operate with minimum human intervention and manage several aircraft at the same time mean that more of the systems are essential for scalability; this is important in order to accommodate the expected high demand in urban air mobility.
Based on region, North America is estimated to have the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2035
In North America, heavy venture capital and private investment in UAM technologies and infrastructure accelerate the pace of development and deployment of these solutions. The strategic focus has been on building necessary infrastructure, like vertiports and charging stations, in primary US cities and metropolitan areas to underpin the scaling-up of UAM services. Besides, heavy traffic congestion in such cities has only revived the necessity for faster modes of transport. UAM comes to provide quicker and more direct air routes, hence making it really attractive and an option which could improve urban mobility.
Key Market Players
Major players in the Urban Air Mobility companies include Lilium Aviation Gmbh (Germany) , Archer Aviation Inc. (US), Eve Holdings, Inc. (Brazil), Airbus (France), and Ehang (China) to enhance their presence in the market. The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the Urban Air Mobility Market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
