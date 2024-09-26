Smart Glass Market Projected to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2029, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4%
Smart Glass Market by Technology (Electrochromic, Suspended Particle Display, Liquid Crystal, Photochromic, Thermochromic, Micro- blinds), Mechanism (Active, Passive), Control System (Manual, Remote, Mobile-based, Voice-based) - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 26, 2024 ) According to MarketsandMarkets, the smart glasses market is estimated to be USD 878.8 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 4,129.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period.
Smart glasses are wearable technological devices that integrate a miniature computer display into traditional smart glasses which enables users to interact with digital content and maintain awareness of their physical surroundings. Unlike conventional glasses, smart glasses often feature augmented reality or mixed reality capabilities that enhance user's experience by overlaying digital information onto the real world. This functionality is achieved through cameras, sensors, processors, and wireless connectivity.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=907
Several key factors that are driving the growth of the smart glasses market are rapid technological advancements, increased demand for AR, and MR smart glasses, and growing adoption in industrial sector. Also, developments in 5G technologies, and consumer market expansion to create opportunities for growth of the market.
Based on Type, the smart glasses market is segmented into monocular, and binocular. Throughout the forecast period, the binocular segment of the smart glasses market is anticipated to hold a prominent market share. This segment holds significant market share owing to the increasing need of binocular smart glasses for immersive AR experience in consumer and industrial applications. The binocular design is beneficial for applications that require depth perception and a wide field of view, making them suitable for various enterprise and industrial uses. They are used in remote collaborations, improved workflows in industries such as automotive and education.
Based on Feature, the smart glasses market is classified into basic and advanced. The advanced segment of the smart glasses market is projected to hold the majority share by 2030. Advanced features include audio, camera, sensors, accelerometers, and gyroscopes which provide users with enhanced capabilities and an immersive experience. Increasing demand in healthcare, gaming, and manufacturing is set to boost the segmental growth. They provide a more immersive gaming experience by combining high-quality audio, visual displays, and motion sensors. They help doctors to examine patients remotely, view medical images, and provide real-time guidance during procedures. In manufacturing industry, they are widely used for improving collaborations, compliance & security, efficient onboarding, and optimizing workflows.
Based on the Industry, smart glasses market is segmented into education & research, healthcare, automotive, consumer, warehousing, manufacturing, and other industries (construction, public safety, and agriculture). Smart glasses are increasingly being adopted in the industry to increase productivity, improve safety and streamline operations. These wearable devices integrate AR to deliver real-time feedback, which can dramatically change processes in manufacturing. Smart glasses can provide employees with step-by-step instructions and eyewear directly in their vision. Manufacturers can employ them for quality tests. By overlaying products with digital information, employees can quickly identify deficiencies or deviations from standards. They facilitate immersive training experiences.
Based on the Region, In 2024, the North America region is estimated to hold majority share in the smart glasses market. The rapid growth of the technologies such as AR, and VR in the region, presence of tech giants in the region, and high demand from consumer and industrial sectors to drive market growth. The region is home to smart glasses manufacturers such as Meta (US), Vuzix (US), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), ThirdEye Gen, Inc. (US), RealWear Inc. (US), LUCYD EYEWEAR (US), DigiLens Inc. (US), and Magic Leap, Inc. (US) that launch innovative smart glasses, and develop advanced technologies related to the smart glasses. Also, there is high adoption of smart glasses across consumer and industrial sector from the smart glasses. Rapid adoption in enterprise sector in Canada, growing demand from consumer and enterprises in Mexico, and robust technological developments in US to drive market growth.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=907
Key Market Players
The smart glass market includes major Tier I and II players like Saint-Gobain (France), AGC Inc. (Japan), GENTEX CORPORATION (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan) and others. These players have a strong market presence of smart glass across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Smart glasses are wearable technological devices that integrate a miniature computer display into traditional smart glasses which enables users to interact with digital content and maintain awareness of their physical surroundings. Unlike conventional glasses, smart glasses often feature augmented reality or mixed reality capabilities that enhance user's experience by overlaying digital information onto the real world. This functionality is achieved through cameras, sensors, processors, and wireless connectivity.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=907
Several key factors that are driving the growth of the smart glasses market are rapid technological advancements, increased demand for AR, and MR smart glasses, and growing adoption in industrial sector. Also, developments in 5G technologies, and consumer market expansion to create opportunities for growth of the market.
Based on Type, the smart glasses market is segmented into monocular, and binocular. Throughout the forecast period, the binocular segment of the smart glasses market is anticipated to hold a prominent market share. This segment holds significant market share owing to the increasing need of binocular smart glasses for immersive AR experience in consumer and industrial applications. The binocular design is beneficial for applications that require depth perception and a wide field of view, making them suitable for various enterprise and industrial uses. They are used in remote collaborations, improved workflows in industries such as automotive and education.
Based on Feature, the smart glasses market is classified into basic and advanced. The advanced segment of the smart glasses market is projected to hold the majority share by 2030. Advanced features include audio, camera, sensors, accelerometers, and gyroscopes which provide users with enhanced capabilities and an immersive experience. Increasing demand in healthcare, gaming, and manufacturing is set to boost the segmental growth. They provide a more immersive gaming experience by combining high-quality audio, visual displays, and motion sensors. They help doctors to examine patients remotely, view medical images, and provide real-time guidance during procedures. In manufacturing industry, they are widely used for improving collaborations, compliance & security, efficient onboarding, and optimizing workflows.
Based on the Industry, smart glasses market is segmented into education & research, healthcare, automotive, consumer, warehousing, manufacturing, and other industries (construction, public safety, and agriculture). Smart glasses are increasingly being adopted in the industry to increase productivity, improve safety and streamline operations. These wearable devices integrate AR to deliver real-time feedback, which can dramatically change processes in manufacturing. Smart glasses can provide employees with step-by-step instructions and eyewear directly in their vision. Manufacturers can employ them for quality tests. By overlaying products with digital information, employees can quickly identify deficiencies or deviations from standards. They facilitate immersive training experiences.
Based on the Region, In 2024, the North America region is estimated to hold majority share in the smart glasses market. The rapid growth of the technologies such as AR, and VR in the region, presence of tech giants in the region, and high demand from consumer and industrial sectors to drive market growth. The region is home to smart glasses manufacturers such as Meta (US), Vuzix (US), Amazon.com, Inc. (US), ThirdEye Gen, Inc. (US), RealWear Inc. (US), LUCYD EYEWEAR (US), DigiLens Inc. (US), and Magic Leap, Inc. (US) that launch innovative smart glasses, and develop advanced technologies related to the smart glasses. Also, there is high adoption of smart glasses across consumer and industrial sector from the smart glasses. Rapid adoption in enterprise sector in Canada, growing demand from consumer and enterprises in Mexico, and robust technological developments in US to drive market growth.
Ask for Sample Report @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=907
Key Market Players
The smart glass market includes major Tier I and II players like Saint-Gobain (France), AGC Inc. (Japan), GENTEX CORPORATION (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd (Japan) and others. These players have a strong market presence of smart glass across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results