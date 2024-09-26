Biologics Safety Testing Market worth $7.2 billion by 2029
Biologics Safety Testing Market Size by Product & Service (Consumables, Instrument, Services), Test Type (Mycoplasma, Sterility, Endotoxin, Bioburden, Virus Safety), Application (Vaccines, mAbs, Cell & Gene Therapy, Blood Products) - Global Forecast to 20
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 26, 2024 ) The size of global biologics safety testing market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.2 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $7.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2029. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market.
Growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as the rising need for novel biotherapeutics and increasing focus on advancement of biopharmaceutical industry. However, ethical concern about animal testing may hamper the growth of the market.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Biologics Safety Testing Market"
435 - Tables
64 - Figures
404 - Pages
The services segment accounted for the largest share of the product & service segment in the biologics safety testing market in 2023.
Based on product & service, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into services, consumables, and instrument. Services segment is further divided into endotoxin testing services, mycoplasma testing services, sterility testing services, bioburden testing services, virus safety testing services, and other testing services. Services segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. The largest share of the segment is attributed to surge in outsourcing of biologics safety testing services by biopharmaceutical companies.
The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the biologics safety testing market.
Based on end user, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs and CDMOs, and academic and research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals such as vaccine and monoclonal antibodies due to increasing incidence of chronic diseases is anticipated to promote the growth of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment in coming years.
The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the biologics safety testing market in 2023.
Based on the region, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into six major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register fastest growth in the biologics safety testing market owing to the increasing focus on development of advanced therapies such as cell and gene therapies, high government investments & fundings for R&D, and booming biotechnology industries.
Key Market Players of Biologics Safety Testing Industry:
Key players in the biologics safety testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Sartorius AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Charles River Laboratories (US), BIOMÉRIEUX (France), Maravai LifeSciences (US), WuXi AppTec (China), SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA. (Switzerland), Sotera Health (Nelson Laboratories, LLC) (US), Samsung Biologics (South Korea), GenScript (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Syngene International Limited (India), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Promega Corporation (US), Catalent, Inc (US), ASSOCIATES OF CAPE COD, INC. (US), Pacific BioLabs (US), Clean Biologics (France), PathoQuest (France), ARL Bio Pharma, Inc. (US), Frontage Labs (US), Creative Biogene (US), Advaxia Biologics (Italy).
Recent Developments of Biologics Safety Testing Industry:
-In January 2024, Chales River Laboratories launched Endosafe Trillium rCR cartridge, a new animal-free testing solution for robust bacterial endotoxin testing.
-In November 2023, Merck KGaA has developed biosafety testing laboratories in Shanghai, China. The facility aims to enable the clients to locally access a broad range of testing services for cell line characterization and lot release from pre-clinical development to commercialization.
-In March 2023, LabCorp collaborated with Forge Biologics for gene therapy development and manufacturing. Under this partnership gene therapy clients will have access to drug development services, manufacturing capabilities, scientific expertise, for adeno-associated virus (AAV) mediated gene therapy programs.
