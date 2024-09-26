IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market worth $127.4 billion by 2029
IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) Market by Technology (Prescriptive analytics, Predictive analytics), Application (Root Cause Analysis, Application Performance Monitoring (APM), Security & Event Management, Network Management, BPM) - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, September 26, 2024 ) The IT operations analytics market is estimated to grow from USD 26.8 billion in 2024 to USD 127.4 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 36.6% during the forecast period. The growth of ITOA market is driven by the surge in IT operations data, which mandates advanced analytics, that allows efficient handling and management of the data. The complexity of multi-cloud environments pushes demand for unified analytics solutions and the growing need for real-time insights and automation.
The ITOA market is growing at a significant rate, as the complexity of corporate networks increases, the need for increasing the efficiency of business processes also grows. Some of the key trends include use of artificial intelligence and machine learning for analysis that enable IT teams to proactively address problems before they occur in the company. Also, in light of the current conditions, there is an increasing interest in data processing in real-time, this allows organizations a more efficient management of existing IT-infrastructure and making decisions in a shorter term. There is also seen a trend towards cloud solutions, as more and more organizations need multi scalable solutions for operational management of IT infrastructure. In addition, ITOA is integrating with other tools in IT management like Application performance monitoring, Cyber security management tools and the like thus providing a whole new wider picture in IT managing.
Report Objectives:
To define, describe, and predict the IT operations analytics (ITOA) market, by offering (solution and services), technology, data source, application, end user, and region.
To describe and forecast the IT operations analytics (ITOA) market, in terms of value, by region—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America
To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall IT operations analytics (ITOA) market.
To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market positions in terms of ranking and core competencies2, along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.
To analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, product developments, and ongoing research and development (R&D) in the IT operations analytics (ITOA) market.
To provide the illustrative segmentation, analysis, and projection of the main regional markets.
This research report categorizes the IT operations analytics (ITOA) market based on offering (solution, services), technology, data source, application, end user and region.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific has witnessed the advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies. The region is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The existence of a large population, and developing infrastructure and technology are the major factors contributing to the growth of the ITOA market in Asia Pacific. The rapid rise in technology adoption from retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, and manufacturing industry verticals to enhance customer experience is projected to contribute to the growth of the ITOA market in the region. Asia Pacific constitutes major countries, such as China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific, which are increasingly contributing toward investments in network and security management and anomaly detection solutions that would reduce downtime and total cost of ownership. ITOA adoption across Asia Pacific continues to grow steadily as governments, municipalities, and enterprises move from proof of concept and tests to live deployments as part of a strategy to enhance productivity and efficiency, build smart city infrastructures, capitalize on new technologies, and embrace digital transformation.
The major ITOA solutions and service providers Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Cisco (US), OpenText (Canada), Hitachi (Japan), Dynatrace (US), Broadcom (US), SolarWinds (US), BMC Software (US), NetApp (US), Elastic (US), Nexthink (Switzerland), HCL Technologies (India), New Relic (US), ServiceNow (US), Dell Technologies (US), HPE (US), Cloud Software Group (US), Veritas Technologies (US), BigPanda (US), ExtraHop Networks (US), Squadcast (US), ScienceLogic (US), Apica (Sweden), Diamanti (US), MCG (Denmark), Evolven (US), XPLG (US), HEAL Software (US), Sumo Logic (US), Devo (US), meshIQ (US), and CloudFabrix (US). These companies have used both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their position in the ITOA market.
The ITOA market is full of opportunities because businesses are ever more dependent on data-driven insights to help drive optimization of their IT infrastructure. Key opportunities rest with growing demands for predictive analytics that help organizations address issues before they can disrupt operations. Growing demands of cloud computing and hybrid IT environments increase the needs for advanced analytics solutions in order to manage and monitor such complex ecosystems. Besides, it creates opportunities for ITOA integration with some future technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and IoT, for implementing more intelligent and automated IT operations. The ever-evolving cyber threats bring tremendous scope for ITOA solutions that provide security through real-time threat detection and response. Finally, the desire for digital transformation across industries is another major driver of demand toward robust IT operations analytics, hence creating a scenario full of dynamic growth opportunity.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets Inc.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
