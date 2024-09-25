Patient Positioning Systems Industry worth $1.7 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.0%
Patient Positioning Systems Market Size by Product (Tables (Surgical Table, Imaging Table, Examination Table), Accessories, Application (Surgery, Diagnosis, Cancer Treatment), End User (Hospitals, ASCs, Diagnostic Labs)) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 25, 2024 ) The global size of patient positioning systems market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2027. The research study consists of an industry trend analysis, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market.
Growth of the market is attributed to the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and rising funding for new healthcare facility establishment. Moreover, Emerging markets are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market players in the next five years due to growing early disease diagnosis, infrastructural development, and the expanding presence of global players.
Accessories segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2027
Based on the product type, the patient positioning systems is segmented into tables, (which includes surgical tables, radiolucent imaging tables and examination tables), accessories, and other patient positioning systems. Accessories segment to register significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The majority of the companies in this segment offer single-use accessories due to a growing patient preference for safety and hygienic standards in medical devices. This is expected to drive the growth of the segment.
Surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the patient positioning systems in 2022-2027
Based on application, the patient positioning systems is segmented into surgeries, disease diagnosis and cancer therapy. The surgery segment is expected to account for the largest share of the patient positioning system, by application, in 2022. Many surgical procedures, such as head & neck, breast, bariatric, hip, and gynecological surgeries, require patient positioning systems to reduce discomfort and ensure procedural efficiency. Thus, growing number of surgical procedures owing to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions to drive the segment growth.
Ambulatory surgical centers segment to register for the highest growth rate of the patient positioning systems in 2022-2027
Based on end user, the patient positioning market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratory, ambulatory surgical centers and other end users. Ambulatory surgical centers segment to register for the highest growth rate of the patient positioning systems in 2022-2027. Growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and rising preference for outpatient procedures at a low cost to drive market for the segment.
Asia Pacific to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period.
In 2022, Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth in the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific comprises the Japan, India, China, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The presence of emerging economies such as China and India and the increasing healthcare investments by governmental and non-governmental fundings are the major factors supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific patient positioning systems market.
Key Market Players:
prominent players in the patient positioning systems are Getinge AB (Sweden), Hill-Rom, Inc. (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Steris Plc. (US), Span-America Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Skytron, LLC. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), C-RAD (Sweden), LEONI AG (Germany), and Mizuho OSI (US) among others.
Recent Developments:
-In November 2022, C-RAD, a Swedish medical technology company, opens a precision radiation center in Faridabad, India.
-In July 2020, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (US) launched surgical positioning innovations products named PST 500 Precision surgical table and Yellofins Apex Stirrups that provide caregivers with advanced OR technologies.
-In September 2022, Getinge entered into a supply partnership with Medtronic, which recently received the CE mark for the Radiant-covered stent.
-In September 2021, C-RAD and OPASCA entered collaboration. Radiation therapy departments have reached the next level of safety and accuracy with a solution combining C-RAD and OPASCA products, according to an agreement between C-RAD and OPASCA, a leader in innovative patient safety and workflow management solutions. C-RAD provides cutting-edge solutions ensuring exceptionally high precision, safety, and efficiency in advanced radiation therapy.
