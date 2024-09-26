The Racing Drone Market size is expected to reach nearly USD $3.65 Bn. by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
Racing Drone Market was worth US$ 0.90 Bn. in 2023 and overall revenue is anticipated to rise at a rate of 22.1 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching almost US$ 3.65 Bn. in 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 26, 2024 ) The growth of the racing drone market has been greatly enhanced by the formation of several racing drone leagues and the rising local and international recognition of these competitions. Events from competitions including Multi GP, the Drone Racing League, the World Drone Prix, and the US National Drone Racing Championships are televised on major sports channels and television networks.
These competitions have acquired popularity. A structured legal framework and regulatory support have been provided for the industry by the involvement of elite drone pilots and the establishment of racing commissions and associations, such as the USDA Association, the Quadcopter Aerial Racing Organization and Promotion (QAROP), and the British FPV Racing Association. The market for racing drones has experienced rapid growth and development due to these variables combined.
Racing Drone Market Segmentation
by Type
RTF
BNF
ARF
by Component Type
Airframe
Motors
Camera/sensor
Propellers
by Application
Rotorcross
Drag racing
Time trial
Others
Racing Drone Market Key Players:
DJI
Parrot
XAG
JOUAV
YINYAN Model Tech MFT.
Tian Yu Hi-tech Co. Ltd
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
