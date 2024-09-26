The Next Generation OSS and BSS Market size is expected to reach nearly USD $175.10 Bn. by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
Next Generation OSS and BSS Market size is expected to reach US$ 175.10 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.12% during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 26, 2024 ) The report on the Global Next-Generation OSS and BSS Market emphasizes how cloud computing, 5G, and the IoT are changing the role of business support systems (BSS) and operational support systems (OSS). Personalized services, increased automation, and better network management are among the most sought-after outcomes in the IT and telecoms industries.
Leaders in the market are spending money on analytics and AI to improve system performance. While Europe and North America remain the two most developed regions, Asia-Pacific is predicted to rise significantly as a result of growing developments in communication infrastructure.
Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Segmentation
by Architecture Type
Revenue management
Service fulfillment
Customer management
Account management
Service assurance
Network management systems
by Network
Cable and satellite
Fixed and wireless
Mobile
Mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE)
Others
Next Generation OSS and BSS Market Key Players:
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Capgemini
Accenture plc.
Amdocs, Inc.
CSG Systems International, Inc.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
