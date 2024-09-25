Lime Market is expected to reach US$ 54.17 Bn by 2030
Lime Market size was valued at US$ 45.26 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 2.6% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 54.17 Bn.
Lime is a type of citrus fruit utilized as a base for creating citric acid, lime oil, and various other products. Therefore, increasing product demand will ultimately increase lime demand, leading to a rise in the market primarily driven by growing interest in health benefits and cleaning applications. The global lime industry is being propelled by the growing construction sector worldwide. The construction sector is rapidly growing, especially in emerging economies like India and China. The expansion is supported by the growing economies of the nations and their rapidly increasing populations. Construction activity is on the rise in the region to address the housing needs of the population. The steel industry is being negatively impacted by new anti-dumping tariffs in the US and regulations in China, which in turn could benefit the lime industry.
Lime Market Segmentation
By Type
Quick lime
Hydrate lime
By Application
Agriculture
Building material
Mining and Metallurgy
Water treatment
Others
By Distribution
Online
Offline
Lime Market Key Players:
Valley Minerals LLC
Graymont Limited
Mississippi Lime Company
Pete Lien & Sons, Inc.
Linwood Mining & Minerals Corp.
