Luxury Watches Market size was valued at USD 25.99 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 3.25 % through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 32.52 Bn.
The Maximize Market Research report on the 'Luxury Watches Market' provides detailed insights into the industry's drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It also covers key players, manufacturers, new entrants, and their strategies, along with mergers and acquisitions in the luxury watch sector. The increased demand for luxury watches which are perceived to be important fashion accessory is an important driving factor in the Luxury Watches Market. The high cost of final product combined with counterfeit products available in local market are restraining the market. Asia Pacific has dominated the global Luxury Watches Market in 2023. China is leading the Asia Pacific Luxury Watches Market.
Luxury Watches Market Segmentation
by Product type
Mechanical quartz
Others
by Gender type
Women’s luxury watches
Men’s luxury watches
by Distribution channel
Online distribution channel
Offline distribution channel
Luxury Watches Market Key Players:
LVMH
Richemont
Swatch Group
Rolex
Burberry
