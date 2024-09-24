Allergy Diagnostics Industry worth $9.8 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 11.0%
Allergy Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments (Immunoassay Analyzer, Luminometer), Services), Test Type (In Vivo (Skin Prick, Patch), In Vitro), Allergen (Food, Inhaled, Drug), End User, & Region - Global F
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 24, 2024 ) The size of global allergy diagnostics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.3 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $9.8 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2024 to 2029. The new research study consists of an industry trend analysis of the market. The new research study consists of industry trends, pricing analysis, patent analysis, conference and webinar materials, key stakeholders, and buying behaviour in the market.
The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing initiatives for allergy research and treatment, changing environment conditions, and growing healthcare expenditure. However, false positive test results and limited access to testing services could restrain the growth of this market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=232871701&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=allergydiagnosticsmarket
The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.
The Allergy Diagnostics market, by product & service, has been segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the Allergy Diagnostics market in 2023. This segment is also anticipated to experience significant growth over the projected period. The increasing demand for rapid diagnosis of allergic patients which is driven by increasing number of allergic cases can be attributed for the larger share of this segment during the forecast period.
In Vivo test segment held the largest market share in the Allergy Diagnostics market.
Based on the test type, the Allergy Diagnostics market is segmented into in vivo tests and in vitro tests. In 2023, the in vivo tests segment accounted for the largest share of the Allergy Diagnostics market. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the growing adoption of various in vivo tests, such as skin prick tests which is considered as the first line of diagnosis for allergy and favorable government support and guidelines.
Inhaled allergy segment held the largest market share in the Allergy Diagnostics market.
Based on the allergen, the Allergy Diagnostics market is segmented into inhaled allergens, food allergens, drug allergens, and other allergens. In 2023, the inhaled allergens segment accounted for the largest share of the Allergy Diagnostics market due to the rising environmental pollution, rising home dust & mites coupled with other factors such as pollen, fungus, mold, and dust, and switching lifestyles, including rise in indoor activities and exposure to indoor allergen.
North America dominates the global Allergy Diagnostics market
Based on the region, the Allergy Diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America market is driven by availability of technologically advanced products and growing research on allergy by companies and government. The Asia Pacific segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Developing healthcare infrastructure, lifestyle changes and climatic conditions, increased ozone and industrial pollution levels, and the rising demand for quality medical care are some of the major factors driving the growth of this regional market.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=232871701&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=allergydiagnosticsmarket
Key Market Players of Allergy Diagnostics Industry:
Major players in Allergy Diagnostics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher (US), and Canon, Inc. (Japan), Minaris Medical America, Inc. (US).
Recent Developments of Allergy Diagnostics Industry:
-In 2023, Canon has completed share transfer procedures with Resonac Corporation. This share transfer is intended to be used to purchase the Resonac subsidiaries Minaris Medical Co., Ltd. and Minaris Medical America, Inc. (collectively, "Minaris Medical"). After this share acquisition is finished, Minaris Medical—which runs companies that deal with automated analytical tools and in vitro diagnostic reagents—will be consolidated under Canon Medical.
-In 2023, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH (Austria) acquired CPAK INTER Co., Ltd. (Thailand), a long-time distributor of Romer Labs solutions based in Bangkok. With the acquisition, Romer Labs has achieved yet another significant milestone in the quickly expanding Asian food safety industry.
-In 2022, The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared ImmunoCAP Specific IgE (sIgE) Allergen Components for use in in vitro diagnostic testing for wheat and sesame allergies, according to a statement from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).
The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing initiatives for allergy research and treatment, changing environment conditions, and growing healthcare expenditure. However, false positive test results and limited access to testing services could restrain the growth of this market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=232871701&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=allergydiagnosticsmarket
The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2023.
The Allergy Diagnostics market, by product & service, has been segmented into consumables, instruments, and services. The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the Allergy Diagnostics market in 2023. This segment is also anticipated to experience significant growth over the projected period. The increasing demand for rapid diagnosis of allergic patients which is driven by increasing number of allergic cases can be attributed for the larger share of this segment during the forecast period.
In Vivo test segment held the largest market share in the Allergy Diagnostics market.
Based on the test type, the Allergy Diagnostics market is segmented into in vivo tests and in vitro tests. In 2023, the in vivo tests segment accounted for the largest share of the Allergy Diagnostics market. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the growing adoption of various in vivo tests, such as skin prick tests which is considered as the first line of diagnosis for allergy and favorable government support and guidelines.
Inhaled allergy segment held the largest market share in the Allergy Diagnostics market.
Based on the allergen, the Allergy Diagnostics market is segmented into inhaled allergens, food allergens, drug allergens, and other allergens. In 2023, the inhaled allergens segment accounted for the largest share of the Allergy Diagnostics market due to the rising environmental pollution, rising home dust & mites coupled with other factors such as pollen, fungus, mold, and dust, and switching lifestyles, including rise in indoor activities and exposure to indoor allergen.
North America dominates the global Allergy Diagnostics market
Based on the region, the Allergy Diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America market is driven by availability of technologically advanced products and growing research on allergy by companies and government. The Asia Pacific segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Developing healthcare infrastructure, lifestyle changes and climatic conditions, increased ozone and industrial pollution levels, and the rising demand for quality medical care are some of the major factors driving the growth of this regional market.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=232871701&utm_source=emailwire.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=allergydiagnosticsmarket
Key Market Players of Allergy Diagnostics Industry:
Major players in Allergy Diagnostics market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher (US), and Canon, Inc. (Japan), Minaris Medical America, Inc. (US).
Recent Developments of Allergy Diagnostics Industry:
-In 2023, Canon has completed share transfer procedures with Resonac Corporation. This share transfer is intended to be used to purchase the Resonac subsidiaries Minaris Medical Co., Ltd. and Minaris Medical America, Inc. (collectively, "Minaris Medical"). After this share acquisition is finished, Minaris Medical—which runs companies that deal with automated analytical tools and in vitro diagnostic reagents—will be consolidated under Canon Medical.
-In 2023, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH (Austria) acquired CPAK INTER Co., Ltd. (Thailand), a long-time distributor of Romer Labs solutions based in Bangkok. With the acquisition, Romer Labs has achieved yet another significant milestone in the quickly expanding Asian food safety industry.
-In 2022, The US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared ImmunoCAP Specific IgE (sIgE) Allergen Components for use in in vitro diagnostic testing for wheat and sesame allergies, according to a statement from Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results