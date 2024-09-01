Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Market Detailed Analysis with Accurate Forecast to 2031
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Market is valued at US$ 3.2 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 26.9 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 31.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 24, 2024 ) Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Market worth $26.9 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Market – (By Type of Offering (Hardware, Software and Service), Type of Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing and Robotics), Mode of Deployment (Cloud-based, On Premise and Web-based), Type of AI (Weak AI, Strong AI and Superintelligence), Type of Processing (Image, Text and Voice Processing), Company Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Area of Application (Cybersecurity, Financial Trading, Healthcare Research, Manufacturing, Online Search, Personal Security, Predictive Analytics, Robot-Assisted Surgery, Smart Cars, Telehealth, Virtual Nursing Assistance), End User (Agriculture, Automotive, BFSI, Educational Institutes, Government and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Retail and eCommerce, Transportation and Logistics), Business Model (B2B, B2C and B2B2C)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Artificial general intelligence, or AGI, describes algorithms that are similar to natural intelligence because they can comprehend, acquire, and utilize information in a variety of categories. AGI strives to demonstrate broad intellectual capacities such as logical thought, problem-solving, and flexibility in unexpected settings, in contrast with conventional AI, which focuses on particular activities. The goal of developing systems with intelligence comparable to that of humanity is the main development factor of the AGI business. Improvements in computing capacity, deep neural network structures, and educational methods drive activities related to research and development in AGI. Moreover, rising funding from legislatures, IT firms, and educational organizations drives advancements in AGI development.
List of Prominent Players in the Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Market:
• Ada Support
• AIBrain
• Albert Technologies
• Alibaba
• Amazon
• Anki
• Apple
• Astute Solutions
• Baidu
• Brainasoft
• Brighterion
• Cambricon
• Google
• H2O.ai
• Huawei
• IBM
• IDEAL
• IFlyTek
• Intel
• Ipsoft
• Megvii Technology
• Meta
• Microsoft
• NanoRep (LogMeIn)
• Salesforce
• SAP
• SenseTime
• Sogou
• SoundHound
• Tencent
• Thunder Software
• Wipro
• Yseop
• Zebra Medical Vision
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for artificial general intelligence (AGI) is fueled by developments in the fields of AI and machine learning technology. AGI primarily depends on state-of-the-art developments in machine learning techniques and computer capability in order to create robots that can accomplish any creative endeavor that a person performs. A lot of progress has been made recently in developing expanding algorithms thanks to developments in machine learning and natural language processing (NLP). By utilizing these technologies, artificial general intelligence (AGI) systems can become more cognitively similar to humans by processing and comprehending a wider range of facts, learning from experiences more successfully, and making harder selections. The possible uses of artificial general intelligence (AGI) are broadened by these developments, which raises investment and market demand.
Challenges:
The cost of creating artificial intelligence is a significant market constraint. Extended investigations, highly skilled workers, sophisticated statistical infrastructure, and intensive incremental evaluation are all necessary for the growth of AGI. The expenses include not exclusively the actual technology and programs, nonetheless, the significant human capital required to generate creative ideas and resolve complex problems. Because AGI is currently mostly in its experimental and speculative stages, the unclear return on funding poses a greater risk of bankruptcy. Due to their capital-intensive nature, AGI initiatives are only open to financially secure organizations, most of which are huge tech businesses. This inhibits wider development and raises obstacles to participation for small businesses and establishments.
Regional Trends:
The North American artificial general intelligence (AGI) market is anticipated to note a major market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of encouraging government programs designed to encourage the broad use of artificial intelligence (AI) in a variety of businesses. These programs involve financial support for AI R&D, guidelines for regulations that encourage creativity in AI, and tactical alliances between public and private sector organizations. Besides, Europe had a notable share of the market due to developments in technology. Additionally, the area's energy business is seeing the potential for the expansion of artificial intelligence (AL) because of supportive government laws.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2720
Recent Developments:
• In Jan 2024, Meta aimed to become the first to develop AGI that would surpass human intelligence. Meta planned to use approximately 350,000 Nvidia AI chips by the end of the year. They also planned to combine their two major AI research groups, FAIR and GenAI, to speed up their work.
Segmentation of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) Market-
By Offering-
• Hardware
• Software
• Service
By Technology-
• Machine Learning
• Deep Learning
• Natural Language Processing
• Robotics
By Deployment-
• Cloud-based
• On Premise
• Web-based
By Processing-
• Image Processing
• Text Processing
• Voice Processing
By Application-
• Cybersecurity
• Financial Trading
• Healthcare Research
• Manufacturing
• Online Search
• Personal Security
• Predictive Analytics
• Robot-Assisted Surgery
• Smart Cars
• Telehealth
• Virtual Nursing Assistance
• Others
By Company Size-
• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
• Large Enterprises
By End User-
• Agriculture
• Automotive
• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
• Educational Institutes
• Government and Defense
• Healthcare
• IT and Telecom
• Manufacturing
• Media and Entertainment
• Retail and eCommerce
• Transportation and Logistics
• Others
By Business Model-
• B2B
• B2C
• B2B2C
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
