CBD-Based Beverages Market is expected to reach US$ 21.49 Bn by 2030
CBD-based Beverages Market is expected to reach USD 21.49 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 28.9 % between 2024 and 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 24, 2024 ) CBD-Based Beverages Market was valued US$ 3.63 Bn in 2023 and is estimated to reach approximately US$ 21.49 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of about 28.9% during a forecast.
CBD is a chemical extracted from the cannabis plant that is oil-soluble and non-psychoactive, commonly found in plant oil solutions for sale. CBD is widely believed to offer numerous health benefits, such as easing stress, anxiety, and pain, reducing seizures, and alleviating symptoms of schizophrenia and inflammation. CBD, being oil-based, has low absorption in water-based biological systems such as humans when ingested or applied topically. As an illustration, the World Health Organization stated that only 6% of CBD was bioavailable when taken orally in oil-based forms. This shows that most CBD taken is wasted, passing through the body without being utilized. Consequently, there is a significant interest in creating truly water-soluble CBD to facilitate effective dosing, absorption, and bioavailability from food and beverages. It is anticipated that North America will take the lead in driving the growth of the global CBD-Infused Beverage Market. It is probable that North America will be the biggest market and experience the most rapid growth for CBD beverages. The legalization of marijuana for medical and recreational use is a key factor in driving growth.
CBD-Based Beverages Market Segmentation
By Product
Beer
Water
Juice
Tea
Coffee
Others
By type
Marijuana-derived
Hemp-derived cannabis
By Application
Millennials
Gen-z
Baby boomers
CBD-Based Beverages Market Key Players:
Alkaline Water Company
New Age Beverages Corporation
Tilray Inc
Coca-Cola
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
