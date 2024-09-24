Biosurfactants Market is expected to reach US$ 9.26 Bn by 2030
Global Biosurfactants Market was valued at US$ 6.24 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 9.26 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% during a forecast period.
Rising popularity of bio-based surfactants, environmental worries, meeting regulations, and changing oil prices are key factors driving the worldwide biosurfactants market. Increasing knowledge among consumers about the environmental risks associated with conventional surfactants is predicted to lead to a rise in the use of alternative options such as biosurfactants. It is anticipated that the demand for bio-based surfactants in 2030 will heavily rely on the industrial operations in detergents and cosmetics, with a predominant focus on environmental issues. Asia Pacific is the top region worldwide for both the production and consumption of biosurfactants. The preferences of customers for natural ingredients in personal care products have prompted major players to reconsider and revamp their strategies for product innovation. A growing number of consumers are showing interest in environmentally-friendly products and are willing to pay extra for features such as biodegradability and eco-friendliness.
Global Biosurfactants Market Segmentation
By type
Glycolipids
Sophorolipids
RhamnolipidsLipopeptides and
Lipoproteins
Phospholipids and Fatty Acids
Polymeric Biosurfactants
Particulate Biosurfactants
By application
Detergents
Personal care
Food Processing
Agriculture Chemical
Others
Global Biosurfactants Market Key Players:
2.AGAE Technologie
3.Biotensidon
4.Ecover
5.Jeneil Biotech
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
