Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market is expected to reach US$ 105.84Bn by 2030
The Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market value is projected to reach US$ 105.84 Bn. at the end of the forecast period and it is expected to grow at the CAGR of 18.6%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 24, 2024 ) Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market was valued US$ 32.06 Bn in 2023 and is estimated to reach approximately US$ 105.84 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of about 18.6% during a forecast.
The continual evolution of financial crime, in relation to social and technological factors surrounding financial transactions, is a significant concern for global market growth. Financial crime encompasses a range of activities such as fraud, tax evasion, embezzlement, forgery, counterfeiting, and identity theft. Officials currently fight financial crime mainly by utilizing advanced technology for thorough monitoring. From a geographical standpoint, the Global financial crime and fraud solutions market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and Africa. Taking into account the global population and the growing number of young people in APAC, which will drive the market with a xx% CAGR in the forecast period, as it has more than half of the world's population and is a leading player in the demand for solutions in financial crime and fraud management.
Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Segmentation
By Application
Hardware
Software
Services
By End-user
Bank
Credit unions
Specialty Finance
Thrifts
Others
Financial Crime and Fraud Management Solutions Market Key Players:
Capgemini SE
Oracle Corporation
Fiserv, Inc.
SAS Institute, Inc.
