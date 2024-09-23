Erucamide Market is expected to reach US$ 332.50 Bn by 2030
Erucamide Market size was valued at US$ 261.51 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 332.50 Mn by 2030 to exhibit a CAGR of 3.49 % during a forecast period.
Global Erucamide Market size was valued at US$ 261.51 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 332.50 Mn by 2030 to exhibit a CAGR of 3.49 % during a forecast period.
Erucamide ranks as a major nitrogen derivative of erucic acid. Erucic acid originates from rapeseed oil and is utilized in the production of erucamide. Erucamide is primarily utilized as a slip agent, an antiblock agent, and in paper-coating formulations & waterproofing. During the forecast period, the erucamide market is expected to grow in North America and Europe due to the high demand for dye dispersants in the printing and dyeing industry in these regions. It is expected that the toxic properties of erucamide will hinder the expansion of the erucamide market in developed areas. The food packaging industry is expected to dominate the global erucamide market in the coming years due to the increasing demand for erucamide in plastic films, fuelling the market's growth. Increased awareness of hygiene and growing popularity of canned food are driving growth in the erucamide market for food packaging materials.
Erucamide Market Segmentation
By Product
High Purity Erucamide
General Erucamide
By Application
Plastics and Rubber Industry
Ink and Paint Industry
Food Packaging
Others
By Distribution Channel
Direct sales
Distributor
By Manufacturing Process
Fatty Acid method
Amino Acid method
Erucamide Market Key Players:
Haimen Hualong
PMC Group
Struktol
Lutianhua
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
