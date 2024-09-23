Hardware Acceleration Market is expected to reach US$ 377.36 Bn by 2030
Hardware Acceleration Market size was valued at US$ 22.92 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 49.2% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 377.36 Bn.
Hardware acceleration is a technological advancement that executes specific tasks more efficiently than software on a general central processing unit does, like superior playback and recording of audio, as well as clear, high-definition visuals. Hardware acceleration is designed to assist in the accomplishment of certain tasks. GPU or video processing chips are utilized to speed up extensive mathematical operations and workloads. In the field of hardware acceleration, the Al-accelerator, a chip designed for highly specialized tasks, along with increased GPU usage, are driving advancements for future innovation. The market's growth is significantly influenced by the United States and Canada. The growth is acknowledged with many businesses in the region embracing cloud computing technology more frequently. The growth of the area is also driven by the growing use of hardware acceleration in different data centers. In 2023, Europe accounted for the second-highest market share, representing xx%. As AI, machine learning, and IoT-based systems continue to be increasingly embraced, modern technologies are being widely adopted. The increasing demand for productivity and performance efficiency is among the main factors driving the Hardware acceleration sector. Additionally, the increasing expansion of the telecommunications and information technology industries is driving the Hardware Acceleration market ahead.
Hardware Acceleration Market Segmentation
By type
Video Processing Unit
Graphics Processing Unit
AI Accelerator
Regular Expression Accelerator
Cryptographic Accelerator
Others
By application
Deep learning training
Public cloud inference
others
By industrial vertical
IT and Telecom
BFSI
Retail
Hospitality
Logistics
Automotive
Healthcare
Energy
Others
Hardware Acceleration Market Key Players:
NVIDIA Corporation
Intel Corporation
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc
Achronix Semiconductor
Oracle Corporation
Xilinx, Inc
IBM Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
Dell
Lenovo Group Limited
Fujitsu Ltd
Cisco Systems, Inc.
VMware, Inc.
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/63806/
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/63806/
Request For Free Sample Report :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/63806/
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
