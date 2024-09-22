IP Phone Market is expected to reach US$ 7.36 Bn by 2030
IP Phone Market size was US$ 3.09 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 7.36 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.2% during forecast period.
IP phones, also known as voice over internet protocol technology, utilize hardware and software telephone systems to send and receive phone calls through an internet protocol network. The IP phone changes analogue audio to digital for transmission over the internet, and reverses this process for incoming digital phone signals. The growth of the market is largely supported by the significant contributions of the US and Canada. The increase is credited to the advanced technological advancements and increasing utilization of IP phone in different official sectors throughout the North America region.
IP Phone Market Segmentation
By component
Software
TCP/IP
DHCP
DNS
Others
Hardware
Display
Ethernet
Speaker/Microphone
Keypad
By type
Wired
DECT
Wi-Fi
By End-User
Corporate consumer
Individual consumer
IP Phone Market Key Players:
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
Huawei Technologies
Avaya
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
