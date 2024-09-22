Kraft Paper Market is expected to reach US$ 23.85 Bn by 2030
Kraft Paper Market size was valued at US$ 18.88 Bn. in 2023, and it is expected to grow at CAGR of 3.4 % during the forecast period. It is expected to reach US$ 23.85 Bn. By 2030
Kraft Paper Market size was valued at US$ 18.88 Bn. in 2023, and it is expected to grow at CAGR of 3.4 % during the forecast period. It is expected to reach US$ 23.85 Bn By 2030.
Kraft paper is a type of paper or corrugated board that possesses exceptional tear resistance and strength. Primarily utilized in packaging, it enhances the strength, thickness, and durability of wood pulp and recycled materials by incorporating chemicals, all while keeping them lightweight. Additives are commonly included in kraft paper to enhance its thickness, strength, and durability without adding extra weight. Colour Craft, White or Bleach Craft, Black Craft, White or Bleach Craft, Natural Recycled Craft, and Print Craft are among the most commonly utilized types of craft. Rising adoption in packaging production for cost efficiency, environmental responsibility, and protection of products, particularly in highly populated nations like India and China. Rising utilization of kraft paper in the consumer goods, food, beverage, construction, and healthcare sectors in this area. Furthermore, supportive government policies and growing use of environmentally-friendly packaged goods. These elements are fuelling the expansion of the kraft paper industry in this area.
Kraft Paper Market Segmentation
By Grade
Unbleached
Bleached
Wrapping & Packaging
Others
By Packaging Form
Corrugated boxes
Grocery bags
Industrial bags
Others
By Application
Foods and beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Building and Construction
Cosmetics and personal care
Others
Kraft Paper Market Key Players:
MONDI
Ahlstrom-Munksj
Daio Paper Corporation
Glatfelter
