Li-Ion Battery Market Is To Reach USD 192.13 Billion 2032, Growing At A Rate Of 14.5% To Forecast 2024-2032
A lithium-ion or Li-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery that uses the reversible intercalation of Li+ ions into electronically conducting solids to store energy.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 20, 2024 ) Pune, 20, September 2024: The Global Li Ion Battery Market Size Was Valued at USD 368.67 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 192.13 Billion by 2032, Growing at 14.5% From 2024-2032.
Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries that store energy through the reversible intercalation of Li+ ions into electronically conducting solids. They offer higher specific energy, density, efficiency, longer cycle life, and product life. Since their commercial introduction in 1991, the lithium-ion battery market has evolved significantly, with volumetric energy density growing three times and cost increasing ten times over the past three decades. These advancements have extended applications and fostered widespread adoption across various industries.
Li-Ion Battery Key Competitors include:
A123 Systems Llc (USA)
Quantumscape Corporation (Usa)
Enerdel, Inc. (Usa)
Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland)
Saft Groupe S.A. (France)
Northvolt Ab (Sweden)
Eclanchê Sa (Switzerland)
Lg Energy Solution (South Korea)
Samsung Sdi (South Korea)
Sk On (South Korea)
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Amperex Technology Limited (Atl) (China)
Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)
Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Other major players
Li-Ion Battery Market Dynamics
Due to the rapid growth of agriculture worldwide, the use of fertilizers is increasing. Demand for electronic asset management tools is increasing across industries with the increase in automation, asset management tools have also evolved to support the diverse needs of various industries. Over time, many technological advancements have occurred in the property management equipment industry. Material handling and lifting equipment, including automated guided vehicles, lifting equipment, industrial trucks, and internal systems, have experienced technological advances and battery requirements. Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in various material handling equipment such as forklifts, robots, earth support equipment, etc. Growing integration of renewable energy integration in power grids globally
In recent years, energy generation has significantly changed from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and water. Various economies are taking initiatives to switch to cleaner energy sources. For instance, the European Union is rapidly accelerating the implementation of solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind initiatives in response to a possible energy crisis in the coming future. In 2022, the region witnessed a remarkable addition of over 50 GW of renewable energy in new capacity, signifying an impressive 45% increase compared to the previous year. The introduction of ambitious policies and targets outlined in the REPowerEU Plan and The Green Deal Industrial Plan are expected to be significant catalysts for attracting substantial investments in renewable energy projects throughout the European Union in the coming years.
Li-Ion Battery Market Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the global electric vehicle (EV) and lithium-ion battery production market, with China leading the charge. The region, South Korea, and Japan are playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of electric mobility and energy storage solutions. China holds a significant 56% share of the global EV battery market, with four of the top ten largest battery producer organizations from China. Well-known companies like CATL and BYD have significant production capacities of 137.7 GWh and 51.5 GWh respectively in 2022. China's influence extends to the entire battery supply chain, from mining metals to refining components.
Li-Ion Battery Market Segment Analysis
By Type:
Lithium Manganese Oxide
Lithium Cobalt Oxide
Lithium Titanate Oxid
Lithium Iron Phosphate
Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt
Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide
The Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO) battery segment is expected to dominate the market in consumer electronics like mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and cameras due to its high energy density and safety level. LCO batteries offer longer runtimes between charges, making them ideal for portable electronics. Their high safety standards provide peace of mind, especially in devices close to people for extended periods. Consumers are increasingly seeking devices with longer battery life and faster charging capabilities, leading to increased demand for LCO batteries.
By Capacity:
Below 300 mAh
3001-10000 mAh
10001-60000 mAh
Above 60000 mAh
By Voltage:
Low, Medium
High
By Application:
Automotive
Aerospace
Medical, Marine
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Telecommunications
Others
GLOBAL PREGABALIN MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Li-Ion Battery Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Li-Ion Battery market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Li-Ion Battery market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Li-Ion Battery market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Li-Ion Battery market?
Who are the leading companies in the Li-Ion Battery market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges the Li-Ion Battery market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Li-Ion Battery market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Li-Ion Battery market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Li-Ion Battery Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
China Manufacturing as a Service Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players from a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, US Dump trucks manufacturer Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Introspective Market Research, a prominent Electronics and Semiconductors Industry research firm has released the following reports:
Global Electrostatic Coalescers Market: The Global Electrostatic Coalescers Market Size Was Valued at USD 3.4 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 5.5 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.5% From 2024-2032.
Global Circuit Breaker for Equipment Market: The Global Circuit Breaker for Equipment Market Size Was Valued at USD 19.34 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 31.86 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.7% From 2024-2032.
