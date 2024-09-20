The Next-Gen Video Codecs Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 11.52 Bn. by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
Next-Gen Video Codecs Market was valued at US$ 2.38 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to grow at US$ 11.52 Bn. in 2030. Global Next-Gen Video Codecs Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.27 % through the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 20, 2024 ) The next-generation video codecs market is growing rapidly because of the increased demand for streaming services and high-quality video content. More effective codecs, such as AV1 and VVC, are essential for lowering bandwidth usage without sacrificing quality as video resolution rises. However, there are drawbacks, such as expensive licensing fees and the requirement for modern hardware.
The leading market players will have significant growth possibilities in the media, gaming, and virtual reality industries. With the continuous rise in over-the-top (OTT) platforms emerging players will have competitive position in the existing market.
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/79931/
Next-Gen Video Codecs Market Segmentation
by Channel
Single Channel
Multi-Channel
by Video Codecs Type
AVC
AV1
HEVC
VP9
VVC
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/79931/
Next-Gen Video Codecs Market Key Players:
Hikvision
VITEC
Harmonic
Motorola Solutions
CISCO
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/79931/
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Quantum Photonics Market size was valued at USD 0.3 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 40 %
The B2B Payments Market size was valued at USD 1603.32 Billion in 2023 and the total B2B Payments revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.42% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3010.91 Billion by 2030
The Dropshipping Market size was valued at USD 281.35 billion in 2023 and the total Dropshipping Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.1 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1426.44 billion
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
The leading market players will have significant growth possibilities in the media, gaming, and virtual reality industries. With the continuous rise in over-the-top (OTT) platforms emerging players will have competitive position in the existing market.
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/79931/
Next-Gen Video Codecs Market Segmentation
by Channel
Single Channel
Multi-Channel
by Video Codecs Type
AVC
AV1
HEVC
VP9
VVC
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/79931/
Next-Gen Video Codecs Market Key Players:
Hikvision
VITEC
Harmonic
Motorola Solutions
CISCO
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/79931/
Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Quantum Photonics Market size was valued at USD 0.3 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 40 %
The B2B Payments Market size was valued at USD 1603.32 Billion in 2023 and the total B2B Payments revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.42% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3010.91 Billion by 2030
The Dropshipping Market size was valued at USD 281.35 billion in 2023 and the total Dropshipping Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.1 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1426.44 billion
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results