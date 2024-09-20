The Hydroponics Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 27.71 Bn. by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
The Hydroponics Market size was valued at USD 13.10 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 11.3% CAGR through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 27.71 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 20, 2024 ) The global hydroponics market is expected to grow in the forecast period. This growth is fueled by demand for pesticide-free produce. Hydroponics system allows efficient usage of water as well as land, making it suitable in urban settings.
The higher initial cost of setup and the technological complexity are expected to hinder market growth. With the growing technology and the trend of environmental agriculture are expected to present the leading key players of hydroponics industry with opportunities. The report dives into key market leaders’ investment strategies, as well as competitive benchmarking of the existing companies.
Hydroponics Market Segmentation
by Type
Aggregate Hydroponic System
Closed Systems
Open Systems
Liquid Hydroponic Systems
by Crop Type
Vegetables
Fruits
Herbs
Others
by Equipment
HVAC
LED Grow Light
Irrigation Systems
Material Handling
Control Systems
Others
by Input Type
Nutrients
Growth Medium
Hydroponics Market Key Players:
Hydrofarm Inc
Lumigrow Inc.
Village farms
Argus Control Systems Ltd.
General Hydroponics Inc.
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
