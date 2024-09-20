The Wood Plastic Composite Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 12.09 Bn. by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market size is projected to reach US$ 12.09 Bn. By the end of 2030 from USD 6.46 bn in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.35%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 20, 2024 ) The wood-plastic composites market is witnessing exponential growth. This growth is fueled by the growing demand of sustainable, durable, and cost-effective materials used in construction and automation industries. The wood-plastic composites industry provides a green alternative to the traditional materials, such as wood and plastic.
However, the developing markets are facing challenges like recyclability concerns and limited awareness about the materials. The leading companies in the wood-plastic composites industry will have opportunity to expand further, as the environmental consciousness is growing with time. This will also provide the emerging players an opportunity to develop sound business strategy.
Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Segmentation
by Type
Polyethylene
Polyvinylchloride
Polypropylene
Other
by Application
Building and Construction Products
Automotive Components
Industrial & Consumer Goods
Others
Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market Key Players:
Tamko Building Products, Inc.
Axion International, Inc.
Beologic N.V.
Certainteed
Trex Company, Inc.
Maximize Market Research is leading Chemicals & Material research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
