Urinalysis Market worth $6.8 billion by 2029
Urinalysis Market Size, Share & Trends by Product (Consumables (Pregnancy & Fertility Kits, Dipsticks, Disposable, Reagents), Instruments (Automated, Semi-automated, PoC Analyzers)), Test Type (Biochemical, Sediment), Application (UTI, Diabetes) - Global
The size of global urinalysis market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.3 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $6.8 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2029. The comprehensive research encompasses an exhaustive examination of industry trends, meticulous pricing analysis, patent scrutiny, insights derived from conferences and webinars, identification of key stakeholders, and a nuanced understanding of market purchasing dynamics.
This market has grown significantly over the last few years due to the increasing adoption of PoC testing products in home care and hospitals. The convenience of these tools has driven their adoption, particularly considering the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, technological advancements in PoC testing products, growing patient awareness of PoC testing, shortage of technicians to conduct conventional lab tests, and the rising number of Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) approvals for PoC tests. Point-of-care testing (POCT) in urine analysis positively impacts the operational efficiency and care of patients with CKD.
Product Segmentation in the Urinalysis Market: Consumables and Instruments
The urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables, including pregnancy & fertility kits, dipsticks, reagents, and disposables, dominated the market in 2023. These products are essential for routine testing in hospitals, clinics, and labs, especially for chronic disease monitoring.
Test Types Driving Market Growth: Biochemical, Sediment, and Pregnancy Tests
The urinalysis market is categorized by test types such as biochemical, sediment, and pregnancy & fertility tests. In 2023, pregnancy & fertility tests held the largest market share due to increasing awareness and adoption of home testing options, particularly in developing regions.
Application Insights: Disease Screening Leads Market Demand
Disease screening, including for conditions like UTIs and kidney ailments, accounted for the predominant share of the urinalysis market in 2023. The necessity for regular monitoring of chronic conditions fuels the demand for urinalysis, supporting this segment's growth.
Regional Analysis and Growth Projections: Asia Pacific Shows Highest Potential
The urinalysis market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR, driven by governmental initiatives to enhance healthcare accessibility and fund research in disease diagnostics.
Market Leaders Driving Innovation and Expansion
Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and Cardinal Health (US) emerge as key players in the urinalysis market. In 2023, Siemens Healthineers AG led the market with its extensive product portfolio and strategic investments in research and development. The company's partnerships and expansions reinforce its market dominance, enhancing technological integration across its offerings.
Roche's Dominance in Biochemical Urinalysis
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) maintains a significant market share in biochemical urinalysis through its diverse portfolio of urine analyzers and test strips. The company's focus on innovation and substantial investments in R&D underscores its leadership position, bolstered by a robust global distribution network facilitating widespread product accessibility.
Cardinal Health's Strategic Initiatives for Market Expansion
Cardinal Health (US) secured a prominent position in the urinalysis market by optimizing its global supply chain and expanding self-manufacturing capabilities. Notably, the establishment of new distribution centers in Central Ohio in April 2023 exemplifies the company's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and supporting its US Medical Products and Distribution segments.
Sysmex Corporation Launches Advanced Urine Analyzer
In September 2022, Sysmex Corporation introduced the UF-1500 Fully Automated Urine Particle Analyzer, enhancing diagnostic capabilities in urine sediment testing. This innovation underscores Sysmex's commitment to advancing automated diagnostic solutions for accurate and efficient urine analysis.
Quidel Corporation Expands Diagnostic Portfolio through Acquisition
In May 2022, Quidel Corporation (US) expanded its diagnostic portfolio with the acquisition of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US). This strategic move bolsters Quidel's expertise in cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, reinforcing its leadership in the global diagnostics market.
Siemens Healthineers and Unilabs Forge Strategic Partnership
In February 2023, Siemens Healthineers partnered with Unilabs in a multi-year agreement to modernize Unilabs' healthcare infrastructure. This collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiency and customer service across Unilabs' extensive testing network, leveraging Siemens Healthineers' innovative diagnostic solutions.
Cardinal Health Expands Distribution Network for Enhanced Market Reach
Cardinal Health (US) announced in April 2023 the opening of two new distribution centers in Central Ohio. These facilities support Cardinal Health's Medical segment and At-home Solutions businesses, optimizing its global supply chain to meet growing demand and strengthen market leadership.
Siemens Healthineers Innovates with New Erlangen Innovation Center
In July 2023, Siemens Healthineers inaugurated the Erlangen Innovation Center in Germany, focusing on open innovation initiatives. The center fosters collaborations with clinical, academic partners, and startups to drive advancements in healthcare technologies and solutions.
