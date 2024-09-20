Private Equity Market is Projected to Reach USD 86.15 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate of 14.5% To Forecast 2024-2032
Private equity is the financial investment that is direct to private organizations or assets by an individual or a group of persons with a view of portion ownership.
Private Equity Market Size Was Valued at USD 25.47 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 86.15 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 14.5% From 2024-2032. Private equity entails investing in private companies to acquire ownership, as companies raise capital from investors for lucrative exits. Global financial growth is fueled by the market through the innovation of investments using active management to create long-term value. Private equity companies prioritize strategic actions and operational enhancements to gain a competitive edge, assisting emerging companies and increasing job prospects. Despite facing scrutiny for problems such as high levels of debt and layoffs, the sector is still expanding due to investors looking for increased profits. Private equity is predicted to continue being a significant force in driving growth and value creation as new technologies transform operations. Achieving sustainable growth and positive economic impact is dependent on overcoming challenges.
Private Equity Market Dynamics
ESG integration and impact investing in the private equity sector have developed alongside the growing emphasis on sustainability and responsible investing. Investors are now looking for funds that provide financial returns while also making a positive social or environmental impact. Technological disruption has caused a change in the focus of private equity towards industries that are adopting new technologies such as AI and blockchain, which has opened up possibilities for growth and innovation. The rise of platform-driven business models has caused a major shake-up in conventional market frameworks, providing scalability and flexibility in sectors such as hospitality and real estate. Private equity companies are currently attracted to new opportunities but are encountering challenges such as heightened competition and intricate regulations in the tech industry. To adjust, businesses are expanding their portfolios, collaborating with technology startups, and utilizing data analytics for valuable investments.
Private Equity Market Regional Insights
North America is set to continue as the top player in the private equity industry, supported by knowledgeable investors, robust financial systems, and effective regulations. The private equity market in the area is doing well due to reasons such as strong GDP, low interest rates, and a business-friendly environment. Moreover, North America presents a variety of investment options in sectors such as healthcare, information technology, and consumer goods, backed by strong technological and innovation centers. Investors find the market appealing due to its size and variety, which helps reduce risks through diversification in portfolios. In general, North America's attractive investment environment and plentiful growth prospects confirm its position as the leading choice for private equity investments.
Private Equity Market Segment Analysis
By Fund Type
Buyout, Venture Capital (VCs)
Real Estate,
Infrastructure,
Other Distressed PE, Direct Lending, Etc
Based on Fund Type, the Buyout segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Global private equity markets are segmented by fund type, including buyout, VCs, real estate, infrastructure, and distressed PE investing, each with distinct investment methods and risks. Leveraged buyout funds target mature organizations for M&A to boost profitability, while VC funds focus on high-growth startups. Real estate funds invest in properties for capital appreciation, infrastructure funds in roads and bridges, and distressed PE funds in distressed assets. Each fund type caters to different investors or market opportunities, making the industry diverse and complex. In 2023, the technology (software) sector held the largest share, reflecting the private equity market's interest in innovative industries like healthcare, industrials, consumer retail, energy, telecom, and transport. Investors spread their risks to increase added value and returns.
By Application
Technology (Software)
Healthcare
Real Estate and Services
Financial Services
Industrials
Consumer & Retail
Energy & Power
Media & Entertainment Telecom
Others (Transportation, Etc.)
By Investments
Large Cap
Upper Middle Market
Lower Middle Market
Real Estate
GLOBAL PRIVATE EQUITY MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Private Equity's Key Competitors include:
The Blackstone Group (US)
KKR & Co. Inc. (US)
The Carlyle Group (US)
Apollo Global Management (US)
Bain Capital (US)
TPG Capital (US)
Warburg Pincus (US)
Advent International (US)
General Atlantic (US)
Silver Lake Partners (US)
EQT Partners (Sweden)
Hellman & Friedman (US)
Vista Equity Partners (US)
Permira (UK), and Other Key Players
Key questions answered in the Private Equity Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Private Equity market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Private Equity market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Private Equity market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Private Equity market?
Who are the leading companies in the Private Equity market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Private Equity market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Private Equity market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Private Equity market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Private Equity Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Private Equity Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Private Equity Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
