AI in Childcare and Parenting Market Detailed Analysis with Accurate Forecast to 2031
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global AI in Childcare and Parenting Market is valued at US$ 3.96 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 19.06 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 20, 2024 ) AI in Childcare and Parenting Market worth $19.06 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global AI in Childcare and Parenting Market – (By Type (AI-Enhanced Toys and Games, AI-Powered Educational Apps and Content, AI-Driven Virtual Assistants for Parenting, AI-Enabled Monitoring Devices and Wearables, AI-Integrated Learning Systems for Children), By Application (Child Development and Learning Enhancement, Parental Support and Guidance, Safety and Security Solutions, Remote Monitoring and Supervision, Personalized Learning and Adaptive Education), By End-User (Parents and Caregivers, Childcare Centers and Preschools, Schools and Educational Institutions, Pediatric Healthcare Providers, Toy and Technology Manufacturers), By AI Technology (Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, Machine Learning Algorithms, Speech Recognition, Neural Networks and Deep Learning)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
AI is increasingly being integrated into childcare and parenting, offering tools to support parents and enhance child development. These AI-driven solutions can provide personalized advice, monitor children's health and safety, and even assist in education. It entails creating and deploying computer systems and algorithms that can carry out operations that often call for human involvement, like keeping an eye on kids and supplying individualized instruction and assistance for parents as they navigate the role of caregiver. In this application, artificial intelligence (AI) refers to a variety of technologies, such as ML, i.e. machine learning, robotics, computer vision, and natural language processing (NLP), all of which are intended to enhance learning results, child safety, and general wellness.
List of Prominent Players in the AI in Childcare and Parenting Market:
• Sony Corporation
• Tencent Holdings Limited
• Oracle Corporation
• SoftBank Group Corp.
• Alibaba Group Holding Limited
• Anki Inc.
• Sphero Inc.
• Mattel, Inc.
• LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc.
• Fisher-Price, Inc.
• VTech Electronics North America, LLC
• CogniToys, Inc.
• Blue Frog Robotics SAS
• Cubic Robotics LLC
• Pai Technology Inc.
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The increasing need for creative ways to improve parenting and child development is one of the main motivators. Virtual assistants, interactive toys, and educational apps driven by AI are becoming more and more popular since they provide individualized learning experiences and useful services to parents, increasing the effectiveness of daycare overall. Furthermore, the need for AI-driven childcare solutions that can guarantee child safety and monitoring even when their parents are away has increased due to the growing number of working parents.
Challenges:
Privacy and ethical concerns are among the main ones. Concerns concerning data security and the appropriate use of children's information are brought up by the integration of AI in child care and parenting. Making sure AI technology adheres to moral principles and privacy laws is essential to fostering confidence among parents and other stakeholders. Furthermore, impediments to mainstream adoption may include the high upfront costs of adopting AI technologies and the requirement for suitable infrastructure and qualified personnel.
Regional Trends:
Advanced technological infrastructure and widespread knowledge of AI applications in childcare are driving the market in North America, where the use of AI-powered toys, educational apps, and virtual assistants is on the rise. Significant expansion is also seen in Europe, with an emphasis on introducing AI in classrooms and daycare facilities, with a focus on child development and tailored learning. Rapid technology breakthroughs, a growing population, and disposable income in the Asia Pacific region are driving demand for artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, especially in the areas of child safety and parental support.
Recent Developments:
• In Feb 2024, Microsoft unveiled a bold project to provide artificial intelligence skills to 2 million individuals in India by 2025. The initiative, named ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA, sought to expedite India's AI revolution and equip its workers for future employment opportunities. Microsoft announced the statement as a component of its wider Skills for Jobs project, which is in accordance with its responsible AI standards. The training was provided through collaborations with government agencies, non-profit organizations, and enterprises throughout India.
Segmentation of AI in Childcare and Parenting Market-
By Type-
• AI-Enhanced Toys and Games
• AI-Powered Educational Apps and Content
• AI-Driven Virtual Assistants for Parenting
• AI-Enabled Monitoring Devices and Wearables
• AI-Integrated Learning Systems for Children
By Application-
• Child Development and Learning Enhancement
• Parental Support and Guidance
• Safety and Security Solutions
• Remote Monitoring and Supervision
• Personalized Learning and Adaptive Education
By End-User-
• Parents and Caregivers
• Childcare Centers and Preschools
• Schools and Educational Institutions
• Pediatric Healthcare Providers
• Toy and Technology Manufacturers
By AI Technology-
• Natural Language Processing
• Computer Vision
• Machine Learning Algorithms
• Speech Recognition
• Neural Networks and Deep Learning
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
