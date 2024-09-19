At Bridge's End - an intimate narrative of love and war
At Bridge's End, new fiction by Betty Hermelee
Denver, CO and New York City, NY – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of At Bridge's End, new fiction by Betty Hermelee. This lyrical, romantic novel follows the ebb and flow of the protagonist's riveting journey set against the backdrop of World War I.
This poetic prose story features a couple, engaged to be married, who are separated by an ocean during WWI. It’s about relationships—and the loneliness and passion between two people caught in endless separation. The story focuses on the dynamic emotions of the protagonist and her soldier. Loneliness, loss, ambivalence and desperation contribute to her vulnerability. Her want for attachment results in a brief romantic involvement for which she blames herself. Thus, she exposes her heartfelt sentiments about her frailties in a letter to her soldier.
At Bridge’s End weaves a tale of complications and emotions, misunderstandings, longings, desires and mistakes—all of which are at the core of human behavior.
At 96 pages, At Bridge's End is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7481-6 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 paperback Retail: $14.95 eBook: 5.00
Genre: FICTION / Romance
About the Author: Betty Hermelee is a writer, poet and painter. Her debut novel, Cool Joe’s Redemption, is still available on various websites, and she is currently working on a collection of poetry. Betty lives with her husband in Black Mountain, North Carolina, where the beauty of her surroundings, the Appalachian Mountains, inspires her to be creative in various mediums.
