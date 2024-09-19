Happy Homestyle Chef Cookbook Volume II
The Happy Homestyle Chef has done it again!
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 19, 2024 ) Denver, CO and Atlanta, GA – Annette Crossley first burst onto the cookbook scene with Happy Homestyle Chef, which offered soul food and other ethnic recipes. Now she’s releasing Volume II, with even more culinary delights on offer! The cookbook has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
The exciting recipes in Happy Homestyle Chef Cookbook are an open invitation to gather friends, family and others to share good food, good times and wonderful memories together. Author Annette Crossley is obsessed with soul food, flavors and culinary adventures. She loves to try new kitchen hacks, make meal plans, and find new ways to make good dishes even better for her family and her readers. Her new cookbook features vibrant soul food recipes and other tasty foods from simple ingredients easily found at home, including healthy tips for better nutrition.
Annette explores different parts of the world to bring the reader a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. From the tropical islands to the lush countryside farms and even the city restaurants, these recipes are sure to please!
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/HappyHomestyleChefCookbookVolumeII.
At 140 pages, Happy Homestyle Chef Cookbook, Volume II, is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the cookbook category.
ISBN: 978-1-4787-7643-7 Format: 8.5 x 8.5 color paperback Retail: $31.95
Genre: COOKBOOK / Regional & Ethnic
About the Author: Annette Crossley’s cooking career started early, when her siblings paid her to cook for them while their parents were busy at the small café they owned. Sometimes after school, she helped her parents cook at the café as well, fueling her passion for cooking great food with deep cultural roots. This was also her inspiration to blog and write a second cookbook. Annette attended cooking classes at the Bosh Cooking School in Las Vegas, Nevada.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
