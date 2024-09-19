Pregabalin Market Is To Reach USD 2.3 Billion 2032, Growing At A Rate Of 3.6% To Forecast 2024-2032
Pregabalin is an anticonvulsant drug that belongs to the class of drugs called gamma-aminobutyric acid analogs and has been mainly used for the management of neuropathic pain, epilepsy, and generalized anxiety disorder. Pregabalin belongs to the class of
The Pregabalin Market Size Was Valued at USD 1.7 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 3.6% From 2024-2032.
Pregabalin is a medication that is used to treat epilepsy, neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, restless leg syndrome, and generalised anxiety disorder. It is a medication for epilepsy that is utilised for the treatment of partial seizures. It works by reducing nerve activity and decreasing pain. Pregabalin, known as LYRICA, is a sedative drug used for neuropathic pain, epilepsy, and anxiety disorders. The market has grown due to its effectiveness, ageing population, and mental health awareness. Despite patent expiration and new competitors, Lyrica remains popular due to its reliability and minimal side effects. North America is the primary market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Research continues to expand its uses, but regulatory constraints, potential side effects, and consumer surveillance are concerns shaping the market's future.
Pregabalin's Key Competitors include:
Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)
GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)
Novartis AG (Switzerland)
Mylan N.V. (U.S.)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
Sanofi (France)
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Aurobindo Pharma (India)
Lupin (India)
Zydus Cadila (India)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (U.S.)
Cipla Inc. (U.S.)
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India)
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (India)
Medley Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India)
Genesis Biotec Inc. (India)
Biomax Pharmaceutical Company (UK)
ZCL Chemicals Ltd. (India), and Other Major Players.
Pregabalin Market Dynamics
The increasing prevalence of epilepsy, extensive use of Lyrica for fibromyalgia and nerve pain, rising geriatric population with neuropathic pain and anxiety disorders, and growing investments in healthcare facilities are key drivers of the pregabalin market's growth. The World Health Organization reports that 50 million people globally have epilepsy, with limited access to treatment. Lyrica is approved for fibromyalgia and nerve pain, affecting millions in the US. The elderly population faces age-related health issues that pregabalin can address effectively, leading to increased demand for the drug.
The healthcare market is growing with a focus on improving facilities and infrastructure. Partnerships and collaborations between public and private sectors are creating market opportunities. Research for new uses of pregabalin can lead to increased market share. Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers can drive growth. The expiration of patents and generic competition may reduce market share. Side effects and safety concerns can also impact usage. Intense competition and market saturation are challenges for companies in the pregabalin market.
Pregabalin Market Regional Insights
North America is expected to have significant market growth over the forecast period. The growth in the pregabalin market in North America is being driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of epilepsy and related diseases, the growing elderly population, the strong presence of key market players, and the availability of pregabalin in the region. In the United States, the high number of individuals suffering from epilepsy is expected to boost market expansion. Additionally, the rising rates of depression, anxiety, and PTSD in Canada are projected to increase the demand for pregabalin. Furthermore, the approval of new pregabalin products by the USFDA is anticipated to further drive market growth in the region.
Pregabalin Market Segment Analysis
By Product Type
Tablets and Capsules
Others
Based on Type, the Tablets and Capsules segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The tablets and capsules sector of the pregabalin market is projected to see substantial growth in the foreseeable future because of their broad use, precise dosing, and patient preference for oral solid dosage forms (OSDF). These items are commonly used in hospitals and sold over the counter due to their compact size and effectiveness in assisting patients with following their prescribed medication schedule. Tablets and capsules provide increased stability and extended shelf life, giving an advantage to manufacturers and healthcare organizations. Advancements in drug formulation and the availability of generic brands are expected to drive an increase in the usage of tablets and capsules for treating neuropathic pain, epilepsy, and anxiety disorders in the future.
By Application
Epilepsy
Neuropathic Pain
Other
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Drug Store and Retail Pharmacies
Online Providers
GLOBAL PREGABALIN MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Pregabalin Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Pregabalin market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Pregabalin market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Pregabalin market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Pregabalin market?
Who are the leading companies in the Pregabalin market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Pregabalin market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Pregabalin market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Pregabalin market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Pregabalin Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Pregabalin Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Pregabalin Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
