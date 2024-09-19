The Fiber Optic Cable Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 22.56 Bn. by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
The Fiber Optic Cable Market size was valued at USD 11.62 Billion in 2023 and the total Fiber Optic Cable Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.94% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 22.56 Billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 19, 2024 ) The global fiber optic cables markets growth is driven by increasing demand for high-speed data transmission. Sectors like telecommunications, smart cities, and industrial automation are major sectors demanding the high-speed data. Asia-Pacific leads the market, with China playing a key role in expanding fiber optics for 5G and infrastructure. Key players include Broadcom, Cisco, and Fujitsu, who are advancing fiber technology to meet global connectivity needs.
Fiber Optic Cable Market Segmentation
by Fiber Type
Glass
Plastic
by Cable Type
Single-mode
Multi-mode
by Application
IT and Telecom
BFSI
Defense and Aerospace
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Other
Fiber Optic Cable Market Key Players:
Corning Inc (USA)
W.L. Gore & Associates (USA)
Finisar (USA)
Hitachi Cable (USA)
Reflex Photonics (Canada)
Maximize Market Research is leading Aerospace and Defense research firm, has also published the following reports:
The Military Transmit and Receive Module Market size was valued at USD 6.1 Billion in 2023 and the total Military Transmit and Receive Module revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 8.96 Billion by 2030.
The Global Aircraft Arresting System Market size was valued at USD 825 Million in 2023 and the total Aircraft Arresting System revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1404.77 Million By 2030.
The Commercial Aircraft Market size was valued at USD 130.15 Billion in 2023 and the total Commercial Aircraft Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.82% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 193.34 Billion By 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Click here for a more detailed explanation: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24789/
