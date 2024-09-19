Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market wort $126.2 billion by 2029
Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share & Trends by Product (Machine, Bloodline, Concentrate (Alkaline), Catheter, Dialyzer, Water Treatment, Services), Modality (CAPD, Nocturnal), User (Hospital, Home Care) & Region - Global Forecast to 2
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 19, 2024 ) The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, valued at $92.0 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $126.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. This growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), particularly due to aging populations and increasing rates of diabetes and hypertension. Technological advancements, patient preference for home dialysis, and supportive reimbursement policies are key factors boosting market demand. However, complications linked to dialysis procedures and product recalls pose challenges. The market offers significant opportunities in emerging regions like China, India, and Brazil, where healthcare spending is increasing. Key players include Fresenius Medical Care, Baxter International, and DaVita Inc., and recent developments such as acquisitions and partnerships are enhancing market capabilities. North America is expected to maintain the largest market share due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and growing adoption of home-based dialysis.
The hemodialysis services to capture the largest market share of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis industry.
Based on the hemodialysis products and services market, the hemodialysis services segment holds the largest hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market share owing to growing number of ESRD patients and increasing utilization of hemodialysis treatment modality. Moreover, hemodialysis services are focusing on expanding their services offerings by launching and acquiring new dialysis centers across the globe. In January 2024, Diaverum, a Sweden based renal care service provider, acquired a network of six dialysis clinics across Greece, thus enhancing its customer base across the country.
By End User, home care settings to grow at a significant rate from 2024-2029 of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis industry.
Based on end users, home care setting is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to growing preference of patients for home hemodialysis modality, technological advancements, and the cost-effectiveness of home dialysis treatment over incentre dialysis procedures.
North America to account for the largest share of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis industry during the forecast period.
North America is expected to be the largest regional market for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period. The presence of a well-established healthcare system, rapid increase in the availability of medical reimbursement for dialysis procedures, growing adoption of home-based dialysis modality, increasing prevalence of end-stage renal diseases across the nation, and strong geographical footprint of dialysis product manufacturers and service provider focusing on collaboration with renal care institutions are likely to support the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth across the region.
As of 2023, prominent players in global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), DaVita Inc. (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Diaverum (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Rockwell Medical, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Dialife SA (Switzerland), and Isopure Corp. (US).
Recent Developments of Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Industry:
In July 2023, Rockwell Medical acquired the hemodialysis concentrates business from Evoqua Water Technologies, strengthening its presence in the hemodialysis market
In January 2022, Nextkidney BV acquired Dialyss Pte Ltd, enhancing its technology capabilities in home hemodialysis
In March 2021, DaVita Inc. signed an agreement with Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA for the expansion of the usage of NxStage Home Hemodialysis Machines
