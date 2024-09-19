India Electric Vehicle Motor Market is expected to reach US$ 4.16 Bn by 2030
India Electric Motor Market was valued at US$ 1.35 Bn. in 2023. India Electric Motor Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.45%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 19, 2024 ) India Electric Vehicle Motor Market size was valued at USD 1.35 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.16 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.45 %.
Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles require a motor to operate. The generator converts electrical energy stored in the battery into mechanical energy. Western India should dominate the Indian electronics market. A combination of favourable economic conditions, supportive government policies, and strong business needs. The region, which includes states like Maharashtra and Gujarat and is home to major automotive hubs like Pune and Mumbai, provides good infrastructure for manufacturing and assembling electric vehicles. This strong economy is also supported by the country’s policy to promote electric vehicles. Maharashtra, in particular, has introduced attractive incentives, incentives and subsidies to encourage EV manufacturers to encourage consumer adoption through cost reduction and economic benefits
India Electric Vehicle Motor Market Segmentation
BY Motor type
Alternating Current (AC) Motor
Direct Current (DC) Motor
By Products
E-mountain Bikes
Standard Mountain Bikes
By Electric vehicle type
Battery Electric Vehicle
Hybrid Vehicle
Plug-in-Hybrid Vehicle
By Power Rating
Up to 20 kW
20 kW to 100 kW
100 kW to 250 kW
Above 250 kW
India Electric Vehicle Motor Market Key Players:
Bosch Limited
Delta Electronics India
ABB India Limited
Siemens Limited
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
