The Dredging Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 13.06 Bn. by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
Dredging Market is anticipated to reach USD 13.06 Bn by 2030 from USD 10.88 Bn in 2023 at a CAGR of 2.65% during a forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 18, 2024 ) The Dredging Market involves the excavation of sediments from water bodies, primarily for maintaining or building streams, land reclamation, and flood protection. In marine, environmental, and building operations, it is essential.
Growing maritime trade, costal development due to urbanization, and flood control & environmental protection are some of the drivers in the dredging industry. High operational cost and disturbance of ecosystems are important market restraints. Government regulatory hurdles and the safe disposal of dredged materials are still important challenges for the top service providers in the dredging industry. The emerging economies and their technological advancements may present as opportunities to market leaders in the dredging industry.
Dredging Market Segmentation
by Type
Dipper
Water Injection
Pneumatic
Bed Leveler
Others
by Application
Government
Oil &Gas Companies
Mining Companies
Renewables
Other
Application
by Customer
Machines
By Hand
Dredging Market Key Players:
Royal Boskalis Westminster
China Harbour Engineering
Van Oord
DEME
Jan De Nul
