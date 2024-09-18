The Glass Recycling Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 5.24 Bn. by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
The Global Glass Recycling Market size was valued at USD 3.60 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 5.5% through 2024 to 2030, the Glass Recycling market is reaching nearly USD 5.24 Bn. in 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 18, 2024 ) The global glass recycling market is growing as the glass is 100% recyclable. Governmental regulations on waste management, cost efficiency in glass recycling, and environmental benefits are primary market drivers in the glass recycling industry. The market faces a high processing cost of glass recycling and limited recycling facilities which acts as a restraint. Europe is a leading producer of glass, as European Union glass business has a manufacturing volume of 35.8 Mta, holding for 28 percent of total procurement. The recycling rate in US is lower than that of other contries. The recycling rate differences between the United States & other nations result mostly from differences in government rule & customer education & habits.
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22548/
Glass Recycling Market Segmentation
by Product
Container Glass
Construction Glass
by Application
Concrete Aggregate
Fiberglass insulation products
Ceramic sanitary ware production
Agriculture and landscape application
Other
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22548/
Glass Recycling Market Key Players:
Ardagh
Momentum Recycling
Strategic Materials
Harsco Minerals International
Heritage
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22548/
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Fiberglass Tanks Market size was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.68%.
The Cement Paints Market size was valued at USD 13.41 Billion in 2023 and the total Cement Paints Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 20.9 Billion by 2030.
The Tensile Architecture Membrane Market size was valued at USD 1.52 Billion in 2023 and the total Tensile Architecture Membrane Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2.24 Billion.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22548/
Glass Recycling Market Segmentation
by Product
Container Glass
Construction Glass
by Application
Concrete Aggregate
Fiberglass insulation products
Ceramic sanitary ware production
Agriculture and landscape application
Other
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22548/
Glass Recycling Market Key Players:
Ardagh
Momentum Recycling
Strategic Materials
Harsco Minerals International
Heritage
Explore additional details by clicking the link provided: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22548/
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Fiberglass Tanks Market size was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.68%.
The Cement Paints Market size was valued at USD 13.41 Billion in 2023 and the total Cement Paints Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 20.9 Billion by 2030.
The Tensile Architecture Membrane Market size was valued at USD 1.52 Billion in 2023 and the total Tensile Architecture Membrane Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2.24 Billion.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results