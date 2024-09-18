Floriculture Market is expected to reach USD 101.79 Billion by 2030, as per maximize Market Research.
The Floriculture Market size was valued at USD 59.01 Billion in 2023 and the total Floriculture revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 101.79 Billion by 2030.
Floriculture Market Segmentation
BY Type
Cut Flowers
Bedding Plants
Potted Plants
Others
By application
Conference and activities
Personal Use
Gift
Others
Floriculture Market Key Players:
Kariki
Multiflora
Karen Roses
Harvest Flower
Queens Group
