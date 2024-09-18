Restaurant Management Software Market Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 13.00 Bn by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The Restaurant Management Software Market size was valued at USD 4.68 Bn in 2023 and the total Global Graphene revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 13.00 Bn by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 18, 2024 ) Restaurant management software helps restaurant owners and managers manage their restaurants from start to finish. Employees can track inventory, make payments, place orders, and review items using the software. The rise in international restaurants and increasing air traffic are the key factors driving the growth of the industry. Restaurant POS systems have become the best solution for restaurant management that can be used online and offline. These are the key factors driving the growth of the restaurant management software market. Americans across the country eat out at restaurants once a week. Having popular food products and having a profitable food business is crucial to the growth of the business. Americans across the country eat out once a week. Having popular food products and having a profitable food business is crucial to the growth of the business. The growth of businesses in this area is due to the increasing use of POS as it provides many benefits to the organization. Advanced software technology that allows customers to order and pay from smartphones is key to business growth in the region.
Top of FormBottom of FormRestaurant Management Software Market segmentation
By Software
Front-end Software
Accounting & Cash Flow
Purchasing and Inventory Management
Table and Delivery Management
Employee Payroll & Scheduling
Others
by Development Mode
On-Premises
Cloud
By End-User
Full-service Restaurant
Quick Service Restaurant
Institutional
Others
Restaurant Management Software Market Key Players:
Revel Systems Inc.
Toast Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Lightspeed Commerce
Square Inc.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
