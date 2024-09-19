gRNA Market Robust Expansion is expected to 2031.
The Global gRNA Market is valued at US$ 492.4 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,751.4 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global gRNA Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product & Services (Products, Custom gRNA Synthesis Services), gRNA Type (Research-Use, GMP-grade), Application (Genome Engineering, Disease Model Studies, Functional Genomics, Epigenetics, Others), End-use (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic Research Institutes, CMOs & CROs)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
The gRNA (guide RNA) market is rapidly evolving, driven by advancements in genetic engineering and the widespread adoption of CRISPR technology. As a key component of the CRISPR-Cas9 system, gRNA directs the Cas9 enzyme to specific DNA sequences, enabling precise gene editing. This technology has revolutionized fields such as medicine, agriculture, and biotechnology, supporting developments like targeted therapies for genetic disorders, enhanced crop traits, and functional genomics research.
gRNA's significance lies in its ability to facilitate accurate and efficient genome modifications, making it essential for scientists and researchers. With the rise in genetic diseases and the demand for personalized medicine, the need for gRNA is increasing. The market includes various types, such as research-use gRNA and GMP-grade gRNA, produced under stringent standards for therapeutic applications. As the market grows, it offers considerable opportunities for innovation and collaboration, solidifying its role in the future of genetic research and therapeutic development.
List of Prominent Players in the GRNA Market:
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Agilent Technologies Inc.
• System Biosciences, LLC.
• Jena Bioscience GmbH
• Merck KGaA
• GENEWIZ (Azenta Life Sciences)
• Takara Bio Inc.
• Synbio Technologies
• Horizon Discovery Ltd.
• Synthego
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The gRNA market is rapidly growing due to several key factors. The increasing demand for precision medicine is driving the need for targeted genetic modifications, with gRNA playing a crucial role in CRISPR-based therapies for genetic disorders and cancers. Advancements in biotechnology and genome editing tools are expanding gRNA applications across healthcare, agriculture, and industrial biotech. Rising R&D activities, fueled by collaborations and investments, are further propelling the market. Additionally, the growing adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) enhances gRNA's utility in gene targeting and functional genomics, while its expanding applications across industries continue to boost market growth.
Challenges:
The gRNA market faces several challenges, including ethical and regulatory concerns surrounding unintended consequences and misuse of gene editing, with guidelines still evolving. Off-target effects, where gRNA modifies unintended genomic regions, present safety risks, requiring improvements in specificity and delivery methods. Additionally, the unpredictable specificity and activity of gRNA necessitates designing multiple gRNAs per target gene and conducting structural analyses to ensure effectiveness, complicating the gene-editing process.
Regional Trends:
North America's gRNA market is driven by key factors, including the presence of major biotechnology companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, and Synthego, which are investing heavily in R&D to advance gRNA technologies. Increased research spending, particularly in genetic engineering and precision medicine, is fostering innovation and expanding gRNA applications in therapeutics. The region's robust healthcare infrastructure supports rapid adoption of these technologies through extensive research, clinical trials, and collaborations between academia and industry. Growing gRNA applications in therapies for genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases further boosts market growth.
Recent Developments:
• In May 2023, Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) announced plans to appeal the U.S. Patent and Trademarks Office (USPTO) Patent Trial and Appeal Board's (PTAB). The PTAB recently reversed the USPTO’s initial decision on claims related to chemically modified synthetic CRISPR guide RNA.
• In Jan 2024, Synthego and SeQure Dx formed a strategic partnership to offer CRISPR therapeutics developers comprehensive off-target editing analysis services, featuring cutting-edge technology and turnkey end-to-end development solutions.
Segmentation of GRNA Market-
By Product & Services:
• Products
o gRNA Final Products
o gRNA Synthesis Products
gRNA Synthesis Kits
Plasmids
Others
• Custom gRNA Synthesis Services
By gRNA Type:
• Research-Use
• GMP-grade
By Application:
• Genome Engineering
• Disease Model Studies
• Functional Genomics
• Epigenetics
• Others
By End Use:
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Academic Research Institutes
• CMOs & CROs
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
