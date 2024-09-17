The Bicycle Market Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 67.83 Bn by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
Bicycle Market size was valued at US$ 67.83 Billion in 2023 and the total Bicycle Market revenue is expected to grow at 7% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 108.93.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 17, 2024 ) Bicycles are safest way of travelling. There are lot of bike riding clubs promote Bicycle. In France and Lotoja have highest number of Bicycle consumers. Now a day’s people are more aware about their health so they prefer Bicycle as a medium of exercise. North America and Europe are leading regions in Bicycle Market. united states contribute major wellness experience. The high market share is due to various factors such as the lower repair and maintenance costs of conventional bicycles compared to electric bicycles. Europe is home to a number of cities that are considered ideal for cycling. Some of the most popular cycling events, such as the Tour de France and Ronde van Vlaanderen, are also held in Europe.
Top of FormBottom of FormBicycle Market segmentation
by Type
Cargo electric bike
Non-cargo electric bike
Cargo non-electric bike
Non-cargo non-electric bike
by Product
Mountain
Road
Hybrid
BY End-User
Men
Women
Kids
Bicycle Market Key Players:
Accell Group
Trek Bicycle Corporation
Dorel Industries Inc.
Pon Holdings BV
Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd
