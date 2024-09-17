The Graphene Market Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 1576.46 Bn by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The Graphene Market size was valued at USD 216.42 Million in 2023 and the total Global Graphene revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.8% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1576.46 Million by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 17, 2024 ) The global graphene market is poised for significant growth driven by increasing applications in key sectors such as electronics, composites, batteries, etc. Graphene's exceptional properties, including high strength, conductivity, and flexibility, make it a sought-after material in industries aiming for lighter, stronger, and more efficient products. he Asia-Pacific region leads the global graphene market share and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, substantial patent activity related to graphene applications, and robust demand from countries like China, Japan, and India. North America, East Asia, and Europe lead in graphene intellectual property generation, underscoring global efforts in research and development.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Graphene-Market/109
Top of FormBottom of FormGraphene Market segmentation
by Product Type
Graphene Nanoplatelets
Graphene Oxide
Reduced Graphene Oxide
Monolayer Graphene
Bulk Graphene
Others
by End- User
Electronics and Telecommunication
Bio-medical and Healthcare
Aerospace and Defense
Paints and Coatings
Automotive
Others
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Graphene-Market/109
Graphene Market Key Players:
NanoXplore Inc.
Graphenea SA
Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L.
Global Graphene Group
Directa Plus S.p.A.
Stellar Market Research is leading Chemical and Material research firm, has also published the following reports:
EPDM Market size was valued at USD 4.5 Bn. in 2023 and the total
revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 8.4 Bn. by 2030
Shape Memory Foam Market size was valued at USD 1.09 Bn. in 2023 and the total size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.22% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 6.22 Bn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Stellar Market Research is leading Chemical and Material research firm, has also published the following reports:
